This Week in Golf: Eyes of the world on Dubai for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

Another big week for Dubai based Adrian Meronk in the season ending tournament at Jumeirah Golf Estates on the DP World Tour.- Supplied photo

Published: Tue 14 Nov 2023, 3:31 PM

All eyes of the golfing world will be on Jumeirah Golf Estates this week when the world-class golfing destination hosts the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, the season-ending event on the 2023 – 2024 DP World Tour.

The season-long Race to Dubai may have already been won by Rory McIlroy (well played Rory!), but there is still so much to be decided in this, the 15th edition of the tournament which will be played over the Earth course, with all the Top 50 qualified players in the field.

Apart from crowning a tournament winner on Sunday night, there is also ‘The Race for the Top 10’ on the Rankings for those players who are still seeking to grab their PGA Tour Cards.

Dubai-based Adrian Meronk (Pol), currently holds that precious third spot behind Rory and Jon Rahm, narrowly ahead of Ryan Fox (NZ).

Khaleej Times will be following Adrian behind the scenes this week, with his first-person KT Daily Diary at the DP World Tour Championship.

The Asian Tour are in Indonesia this week for the BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi. Dubai’s Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur are all in the field.

On the PGA Tour, The RSM Classic takes place in Georgia, US. Included in the field playing for a purse of $8.4 million are Ludvig Aberg, Aaron Rai, Thomas Detry, Padraig Harrington, Alex Noren, Matthias Schwab and last week’s winner on the PGA Tour, Camilo Villegas.

The Ladies European Tour hosts their penultimate tournament on their 2023 Race to Costa del Sol season with the €400,000 Mallorca Ladies Open.

Friend of Dubai, Kristyna Napoleaova (Czech Republic), is in the 72-player field and currently stands 34th in the Race to Costa del Sol Order of Merit and 49th in the LET Money List.

The season-ending event on the LPGA sees the top 60 players complete the Race to the CME Globe at the $7 million CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Schedule of events

DP World Tour

Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023

DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

Venue: Earth Course, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai

Purse: $10 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023

BNI Indonesian Masters presented by Tunas Niaga Energi

Venue: Royal Jakarta Golf Club, Jakarta, Indonesia

Purse: $1.5 million

PGA Tour

Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023

The RSM Classic

Venue: St. Simons Island, Georgia, US

Purse: $8.4 million

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 16th – Saturday 18th November, 2023

Mallorca Ladies Open

Venue: Golf Son Muntaner, Palma, Mallorca, Spain

Purse: €400,000.

LPGA

Thursday 16th – Sunday 19th November, 2023

CME Group Tour Championship

Venue: Tiburon Golf Club, Naples, Florida, US

Purse: $7 million