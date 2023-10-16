Dwyer and Bochet lead the way to Luckiest Ball on Earth finals

Ganguly and Kanokpornvasi top the Junior boy and Junior girl's Division at the Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi

Barry Dwyer, Stephanie Bochet, Aarav Ganguly and Zurich Kanokpornvasin won their respective Divisions in the DP World Tour Championship’s Luckiest Ball on Earth initiative at Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

Zurich, who was competing in the Junior Girls category, shot the best score of the day, a net 68 to take the top prize.

Playing in the Men’s Division, Dwyer also shot a net 68, while Bochet from the Ladies Division fired a net 75 to claim their spots in the UAE Grand Final at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 4.

Joining them was Junior player Ganguly with a score of 77.

The winners of the Divisions in the Grand Final qualify to play in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14 on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This will be the curtain raise to the season ending tournament on the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai, the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai to be held from November, 16 to 19, 2023.