Dwyer and Bochet lead the way to Luckiest Ball on Earth finals

Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year to acquire the most successful club in EPL history
Barry Dwyer, Stephanie Bochet, Aarav Ganguly and Zurich Kanokpornvasin won their respective Divisions in the DP World Tour Championship’s Luckiest Ball on Earth initiative at Saadiyat Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.
Zurich, who was competing in the Junior Girls category, shot the best score of the day, a net 68 to take the top prize.
Playing in the Men’s Division, Dwyer also shot a net 68, while Bochet from the Ladies Division fired a net 75 to claim their spots in the UAE Grand Final at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 4.
Joining them was Junior player Ganguly with a score of 77.
ALSO READ
The winners of the Divisions in the Grand Final qualify to play in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14 on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. This will be the curtain raise to the season ending tournament on the 2022 – 2023 Race to Dubai, the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai to be held from November, 16 to 19, 2023.
Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe were the front-runners after several rounds of bidding earlier this year to acquire the most successful club in EPL history
French star takes his Prodrive Hunter into heat of battle as Qatar's Al Attiyah edges closer to world title
Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Bumrah and Co demonstrated the overall strength of Indian bowling with their attacking intent
‘If we can win this week’s Team Event we can go into next week’s $50m Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds' says Dubai's Anirban Lahiri
Media reports have speculated that Ahmedabad, capital of his home state of Gujarat, was the most likely host city
Supported by Titleist, the 18-hole scratch medal event will be contested by both boys and girls
Just two shots separate the top two at the $1m event being played at the Macau Golf and Country Club