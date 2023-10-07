Too close to call as Shawyer and Rigby win competitive UAE International Pairs event

Winners and officials of the UAE International Pairs - Dubai Hills Golf Club Qualifier, (left to right), B. S. Bali (ICON Sports), Mike Rigby, Mark Shawyer and Lee James (Dubai Hills Golf Club). - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 7:14 PM

Mark Shawyer (Scr) and Mike Rigby (8) shot 46 Stableford points to win a closely contested UAE International Pairs Qualifying Round at Dubai Hills Golf Club.

The winners won on a back-nine countback from Michael Walsh (9) and Jonathan Duggan (2) with five teams all within one point on the final leaderboard.

The fourth of 14 qualifiers during the season featured 38 teams of two players per team who competed over the 18-hole two-tee start event.

Shawyer and Rigby dovetailed well in their round.

Highlights of the winner’s card were a gross 69 from Shawyer, including four birdies and an eagle on hole five.

Rigby contributed with a gross 80 including a gross four – a four-pointer on hole 16 as well as a vital gross birdie three on the 18th hole, their last of the day.

The UAE International Pairs events are open to all EGF Members holding an Official Handicap, whether Members of Golf Clubs or Direct EGF Members.

The handicap limit for Men is 24 and for Ladies is 36 with 75% of the full course handicap allowance in a betterball format. The minimum age for players is 13 years old.

The leading three pairs from each Qualifying Round go forward to the UAE National Finals to be held over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday, March 9 in an afternoon Shotgun.

The winners of the UAE National Finals will qualify for an all-expenses trip to the International Pairs World Final to be held in November 2024 at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal.

The event will feature players from 26 other countries with the overall winners being crowned the International Pairs World Champions.

The 2023 – 2024 International Pairs UAE Tournament has Callaway as a proud sponsor and is sanctioned by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF). It is supported by Tbisli Hills, White Eagle Golf, Centara Mirage Beach Resort, GOLFTEC and ICON Sports.

The next event of the UAE International Pairs Qualifying Series will be a morning shotgun on Saturday, October 14, at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi and is open to all EGF members.

For all details on entries visit: https://uae.internationalpairsgolf.com

Results

(Three Qualifying Teams, Stableford).

Shawyer (Scr) and M. Rigby (8) 46 (Back nine of 25 points).

Walsh (9) and J. Duggan (2) 46.

Edon (16) and M. Gillespie (17) 45 (Back nine of 23 points).

Gaur (18) and S. Thakur (19) 45.

Pickup (12) and S. Thomas (15) 45.

McLaughlin (10) and T. Jones (4) 45.

Other winners

Khaliullina - Nearest the Pin – Ladies, Hole 2

Ions. - Nearest the Pin in Two Shots – Hole 6.

Siddharth. - Nearest the Pin Hole 9.

Wakeman. - Nearest the Pin – Men, Hole 13.

Munro. - Nearest the Pin – Men, Hole 17.

Overton. - Longest Drive – Hole 18.