This week in golf: EGF’s Order of Merits Championship takes pride of place as qualifying rounds continue for International Pairs and Luckiest Ball on Earth

Stage is set for the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) to be held over the next two weeks at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

The stunning Al Zorah Golf Club. - Facebook

By Nick Tarratt – KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Tue 10 Oct 2023, 12:16 PM

We’re heading into another exciting week on the UAE golf circuit with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) launching their season-long campaign with the Order of Merits Championship.

The EGF Men’s Order of Merit tees off with the 36-hole Al Zorah Men’s Open at Ajman sponsored by the Oberoi Beach Resort and the 18-hole EGF Junior Order of Merit starts at Emirates Golf Club.

The UAE International Pairs continues with its qualifying series for the 2023 – 2024 Race to Obidos with an event at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club on Saturday which is open to both SBGC and all EGF members holding an Official Handicap, whether members of UAE golf clubs or Direct EGF Members.

The Luckiest Ball on Earth qualifying rounds continue this weekend with the Tower Links Golf Club event in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Divisional winners on Saturday will go through to the Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball on Earth at JGE, with the Grand Final winners playing in the Rolex Pro-Am, the curtain raiser to the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai on the DP World Tour.

The stage looks set for the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) to be held over the next two weeks at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Officials and teams are beginning to arrive ready for the Eisenhower Trophy for men from October 18 to 21 October and the Espirito Santo Trophy for ladies from October 25 to 28. Both being will be played over the National Course.

This Week’s UAE Golf Events.

(Key: Tiger Links Golf Club, Al Zorah Golf Club, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club and Emirates Golf Club)

TLGC: Saturday 14th October – Luckiest Ball on Earth.

AZGC: Saturday 14th – Sunday 15th October – Al Zorah Men’s Open.

SBGC: Saturday 14th October: UAE International Pairs Qualifier, Race to Obidos.

EGC: Saturday 14th October – Mixed Season Opener.

EGC: Sunday 15th October – Junior Open.

EGC: Tuesday 17th October – Ladies Pink Ball.

Key:

AZGC: Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman.

EGC: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai.

SBGC: Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi.

TLGC: Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah.