New-look DP World Tour to offer record prize money of £117m for the 2024 season

Next year's calendar will feature a a first-ever play-off double-header at Yas Links, Abu Dhabi and Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, to conclude the prestigious Race to Dubai

Jon Rahm of Spain with the Race to Dubai trophy he won at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai. AFP File

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 12:56 PM

The DP World European tour will feature a 44-tournament schedule for 2023-24 that has various swings in the 12-month season and finishes with a model similar to the PGA Tour.

Among the changes is moving the Abu Dhabi Championship, which had become the signature event of the Middle East Swing, from January to November as part of a two-tournament playoff system for the top performers.

The schedule is broken down into five swings, and players who do the best in each of those chunks of the schedule will earn a $200,000 bonus and qualify for the meat of the season in September and October.

That is when most of Europe's heritage events take place, such as the Irish Open at Royal County Down.

Leading players from each swing also will earn a spot in the $9 million Rolex Series events. Money from majors would not count toward the swing standings.

The DP World European tour also will start with consecutive tournaments in Dubai as a four-week stretch in the UAE.

The prize fund will be just shy of $150 million, a record for the European tour.

Rory McIlroy of Northern claimed a dramatic victory at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, on January 30, 2023. - AfP File

“The many new and original enhancements we have introduced will guarantee drama and excitement for our fans, our broadcasters and all our stakeholders across the entire season and means, more than ever, that every week counts," chief executive Keith Pelley said.

The PGA Tour and DP World European tour have an alliance that allows the leading 10 players from the Race to Dubai to earn PGA Tour cards if they are not already members.

In a new twist announced Monday, the leading player from this year's Race to Dubai will earn a spot in the opening two $20 million signature events on the PGA Tour — the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational at Riviera — if they are not already in them.

The 10 European tour players who earn PGA Tour cards also will have a spot in The Players Championship, with the richest purse in golf, and the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

For the end of the year, the playoff system in Europe is similar to the PGA Tour. The top 70 players on the Race to Dubai will qualify for the Abu Dhabi Championship on Nov. 7-10, and the top 50 advance to the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai the following week.

The top 10 at the end of the season share a $6 million bonus pool.

Frenchman Victor Perez Victor Perez won the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship after a brilliant final round of 66. - AFP File

The PGA Tour also starts with 70 players advancing to its “playoffs,” but 50 move on to the second playoff event and the top 30 reach the Tour Championship.

Different from the PGA Tour is the wraparound season. The PGA Tour has returned to a calendar year in 2024 — January through August — with the rest of the year geared toward staying in the top 125 to secure a full card.

Europe's new season starts a week after the old one, on Nov. 23-26, with the Australian PGA Championship and the Joburg Open in South Africa. That's part of the “global swing” through the end of the year.

The “international swing” starts 2024 with events in the Middle East and Africa, followed by the “Asian swing” from the middle of March to the middle of May. The “European swing” goes until early July, and the “closing swing” ends in August.

The “Back 9” swing is the most intriguing, with tournaments that have long been part of the tour — the European Masters in Switzerland, the Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the Spanish Open, French Open and Dunhill Links around St. Andrews.

The three phases

Five Global Swings from November 2023 to August 2024

The Back 9 - featuring nine of the DP World Tour's most historic tournaments and national Opens - from September 2024 to October 2024

Two DP World Tour Play-Offs - the Abu Dhabi Championship and the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai - in November 2024.

ALSO READ

DP World Tour Schedule 2023 - 2024

Nov. 24-27 _ Fortinet Australian PGA Championship (Cameron Smith)

Nov. 24-27 _ Joburg Open (Dan Bradbury)

Dec. 1-4 _ Investec South African Open Championship (Thriston Lawrence)

Dec. 1-4 _ ISPS Handa Australian Open (Adrian Meronk)

Dec. 8-11 _ Alfred Dunhill Championship (Ockie Strydom)

Dec. 15-18 _ AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open (Antoine Rozner)

Jan. 13-15 _ Hero Cup (Great Britain and Ireland)

Jan. 19-22 _ Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Victor Perez)

Jan. 26-30 _ Hero Dubai Desert Classic (Rory McIlroy)

Feb. 2-5 _ Ras Al Khaimah Championship (Daniel Gavins)

Feb. 9-12 _ Singapore Classic (Ockie Strydom)

Feb. 16-19 _ Thailand Classic (Thorbjorn Olesen)

Feb. 23-26 _ Hero Indian Open (Marcel Siem)

March 9-12 _ Magical Kenya Open (Jorge Campillo)

March 16-19 _ SDC Championship (Matthew Baldwin)

March 22-26 _ World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play (Sam Burns)

March 23-26 _ Jonsson Workwear Open (Nick Bachem)

April 6-9 _ Masters Tournament (Jon Rahm)

April 20-23 _ ISPS HANDA - Championship (Lucas Herbert)

April 26-30 _ Korea Championship (Pablo Larrazabal)

May 4-7 _ DS Automobiles Italian Open (Adrian Meronk)

May 11-14 _ Soudal Open (Simon Forsstrom)

May 18-21 _ PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka)

May 25-28 _ KLM Open (Pablo Larrazabal)

June 1-4 _ Porsche European Open (Tom McKibbin)

June 8-11 _ Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed (Dale Whitnell)

June 15-18 _ U.S. Open (Wyndham Clark)

June 22-25 _ BMW International Open (Thriston Lawrence)

June 29-July 2 _ Betfred British Masters (Daniel Hillier)

July 6-9 _ Made in HimmerLand (Rasmus Hojgaard)

July 13-16 _ Barbasol Championship (Vincent Norrman)

July 13-16 _ Genesis Scottish Open (Rory McIlroy)

July 20-23 _ Barracuda Championship (Akshay Bhatia)

July 20-23 _ The Open Championship (Brian Harman)

Aug. 17-20 _ ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ballymena, United Kingdom

Aug. 24-27 _ Czech Masters, Prague

Aug. 31-Sept. 3 _ Omega European Masters, Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Sept. 7-10 _ Irish Open, Kildare, Ireland

Sept. 14-17 _ BMW PGA Championship, Virginia Water, United Kingdom

Sept. 21-24 _ Cazoo Open de France, Guyancourt, France

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 _ Ryder Cup, Rome

Oct. 5-8 _ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, St Andrews, United Kingdom

Oct. 12-15 _ Open de Espana, Madrid

Nov. 9-12 _ Nedbank Golf Challenge, Sun City, South Africa

Nov. 16-19 _ DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, United Arab Emirates