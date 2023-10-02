This Week in Golf: Spotlight turns to DP World Tour in Scotland as the PGA Tour heads to Mississippi

The event is open to all golfers in the UAE with an official handicap
After the highs and lows of the Ryder Cup in Rome, golf returns to its respective Tours around the world where the focus is the Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.
The DP World Tour visits Scotland for the $5 million Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. The 72-hole event involves Pros and Amateurs playing all three historic golf courses - Old Course, St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links.
This week is the 39th of 45 events on the 2022 – 2023 DP World Tour season, which has Race to Dubai points on offer.
Each Team consists of one Professional and one Amateur with both an individual and team event.
Included in the field of professionals are Team Europe Ryder Cup heroes Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre, as well as Vice-Captains Thomas Bjorn and Nicolas Colsaerts. American Billy Horschel continues his overseas visit to the DP World Tour.
Ryan Fox (NZ) is the defending champion and lies third in the Race to Dubai Ranking and is currently Number One for their PGA Card for 2024.
Next on the Merit Table is Dubai-based Adrian Meronk from Poland who is also playing. Meronk is in fourth place and second, on the list of 10 who will achieve their PGA Tour cards at the end of the year.
Several LIV Tour players, headlined by Louis Oosthuizen, Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein, are on the invite list, filling a blank week on their schedule.
On the PGA Tour, 23-year-old Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) is in the field along with defending champion Mackenzie Hughes (Canada), the leading player in the Official World Golf Ranking is number 35, Emillio Grillo (Argentina).
The Ladies European Tour is in Hong Kong for the Aramco Team Series where Dubai connected Kristyna Napoleaova (Czech Republic) and Chiara Noja, representing Jumeirah Golf Estates, are part of this 84-player field.
The Asian Tour is in Singapore this week.
Elliott Gray, General Manager of Tanah Merah Golf Club, Singapore, the hosts of this week's International Series who is the former GM of Arabian Ranches Golf Club and a veteran of the golf industry in Dubai, said” 'We are delighted to have the Asian Tour in town this week in Singapore. To have some of the leading golfers in the region and wider afield playing our golf course is hugely rewarding for us all.
“Included in the entry list are defending champion Andy Ogletree, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel, Bernd Wiesberger. There are entries from a total of 28 countries, including Saudi Arabia and Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shiv Kapur (India), who are residents of the UAE,” Gray added.
“We are excited to showcase our golf course both locally as well as on global television that will be the host venue for the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships (WATC), which is being held in Abu Dhabi later this month.”
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th October, 2023
Sanderson Farms Championship
Venue: The Country Club of Jackson, Mississippi, US
Purse: $7.9 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th October, 2023
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Venue: Scotland
Purse: $5 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th October, 2023
International Series - Singapore
Venue: Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course), Singapore
Purse: $2 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 5th – Sunday 8th October, 2023
Hopps Open de Provence
Venue: Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France
Purse: €260k
Ladies European Tour
Friday 6th - Sunday 8th October, 2023
ARAMCO Team Series – Hong Kong
Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club, Hong Kong
Purse: $1 million
LET Access
Thursday 5th – Saturday 7th October, 2023
Lombardia Ladies Open
Venue: Golf Club Varese, Italy
Purse: €50k
