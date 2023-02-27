Why this Canadian tourist will never forget Dubai tennis event

El Bilal Toure's fine first half strike split the teams and earned Almeria their first ever victory over Barca, inflicting only the second defeat of the league campaign on the Catalans
For someone who plans to attend all four tennis Grand Slams, Shelagh has been wonderfully surprised by the experience at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
On her way back from home after watching the Australia Open, Shelagh availed of a four-day layover in Dubai and where she has spent all her time watching some of the world’s best women and men’s players in action.
“This year that plan was to attend the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open all in one year,” said Shelagh, who is from Toronto, Canada.
“Initially Dubai was not on the bucket list, but I’m glad I got here.
“The thing I like most about watching tennis at this lovely little stadium is the intimacy that it offers.,” she added.
“The organisers are so hospitable and I got myself a ticket so easily with the help of Bernard, who was so helpful.
“They treat visitors really well in Dubai and make our visits very enjoyable.”
Shelagh said that while she was primarily interested in tennis she also managed to dine at a Sushi bar and indulge in some Indian takeaway.
“The food was very good, and I also got myself a tennis-ball key chain as a souvenir,” she said.
“I’m also hoping to buy and tee shirt and perhaps even a souvenir towel, but I’m not sure if I have any more room left in my suitcase.’
When informed that the towels being sold at the Dubai Duty Free souvenir shops are the very same ones that the players use during matches, Shelagh replied: “Yes I’m aware of that as I have a towel that I bought at the Australia Open. It’s a nice souvenir and I plan to buy one at the other three slams as well. “
Even if Shelagh’s suitcase is packed to the brim she is sure to find some room for the lovely memories that she has of Dubai and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
