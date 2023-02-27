Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Arab star Jaziri ends career with loss

Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have emphatically picked up the gauntlet and shown that they are willing to fight for their place in tennis’ hallowed spotlight
Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis got the men's segment of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships off to a flyer when he defeated Frenchman Quentin Halys in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 on Monday.
Playing on the bright blue newly resurfaced DecoTurf court, Kokkinakis continued the momentum of his recent win in the Manama Challenger 125 final in Bahrain with a workmanlike victory.
In other matches, world No.31 Alejandro Fokina from Spain beat Tunisia’s Malek Jaziri, who was playing the last match of his career. Fokina won 6-2, 6-0 also on Centre Court.
Meanwhile, on the adjacent Court No.1 at the Aviation Club Tennis Stadium, Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor was taken the distance by Constant Lestienne from France before moving into the second round of the tournament. Griekspoor won 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Defending champion Andrey Rublev from Russia was scheduled to open the evening's action against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic at 7 p.m.
