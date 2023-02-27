Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Andy Murray pulls out due to hip injury

Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev, and Felix Auger-Aliassime have emphatically picked up the gauntlet and shown that they are willing to fight for their place in tennis’ hallowed spotlight
Three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has pulled out of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships due to a hip injury, the oragnisers announced on Monday.
The former world number one has been battling the hip injury for the last few years.
But the British icon has made a strong comeback and even reached the final at the Qatar Open last week, overcoming several gruelling three-set battles in Doha.
Murray, 35, is now not in a position to compete in another high-level competition that has attracted eight of the world's top 20 players, including 22-time Grand Slam winner and his long-time rival Novak Djokovic.
"We regret to inform you that Andy Murray is unable to participate in this year's tournament. Andy has been dealing with a recurring hip injury that has unfortunately forced him out of Dubai. We wish Andy a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the Dubai court soon," the organisers tweeted on Monday.
