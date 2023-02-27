A day to remember for these kids in Dubai Duty Free Tennis

The children took advantage of the chance to interact with professional tennis players, quizzing them and seeking career advice

A young boy plays a return at the JP Morgan Kids’ Day. — dubai duty free tennis

Mon 27 Feb 2023

More than 700 children from 21 Dubai schools participated in a JP Morgan Kids’ Day on Monday, marking the start of a busy week of ATP Tour action at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

A morning of activities included a dedicated tennis clinic led by coaches from the CF Tennis Academy, followed by entertainment, photo opportunities, and a meet-and-greet with German doubles stars Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz.

The children were fascinated by the energetic environment around the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium and took advantage of the chance to interact with professional tennis players, quizzing them and seeking career advice.

At the end of the session, much to the delight of their audience, the two players signed tennis balls and posed for photos.

Two-time French Open champion Krawietz highlighted the importance of holding such events.

“Having a Kids’ Day, of course, is very important to bring kids to tennis in the future. I am told there are over 700 kids here, so I hope they enjoy the sport. Let’s hope some good kids come up excelling in their career in tennis.”

Meanwhile, Putz noted that the emirate is well-placed to become hotbed for tennis talent in the region.

“Dubai has amazing weather and the amenities are amazing,” he said.

“There’s no reason why Dubai can’t be a future hub for tennis. The players enjoy the tournament, the location, and have fun in their free time.

Of course, it's a little bit different if you're coming from Germany where it's minus four degrees, but we enjoy it!”

Khaled Hobballah, Senior Country Officer for the MENA region at JP Morgan added: “The skills they learn, the friendships they make, and playing tennis with some of the best players in the world will leave an everlasting memory for each and every one of the children taking part. The JP Morgan Kids Day at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships is truly a day of inspiration and we are proud to witness the impact we are able to make on the communities we live and work in.”

