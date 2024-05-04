Real Madrid crowned La Liga champions after arch rivals Barcelona beaten by Girona

The Bedfordshire-based Hatters remain in the Premier League's relegation zone after Friday's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road
Real Madrid won La Liga on Saturday with four games to spare after beating Cadiz 3-0 and then rivals Barcelona lost 4-2 at Girona.
Los Blancos had to wait after their victory for the result of Barca's match, whom they needed to drop points so they could seal a record-extending 36th Spanish title.
Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid lead second-place Girona by 13 points with just 12 left in play, while last year's champions Barcelona are third, another point behind.
Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto, told Premier Sports: "In the 60th or 65th minute we were superior. After the second goal from Girona, they ran away from us. I'm furious with my mistake.
"I ask for forgiveness to the team because they were working hard and we didn't deserve this. We are very angry.
"We are really frustrated. We need to hope Girona slip up now to finish second. Now finishing second doesn't depend on us," he added.
ALSO READ
The Bedfordshire-based Hatters remain in the Premier League's relegation zone after Friday's 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road
The Dutch ace beat Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to take pole position for the sprint race
Mumbai Indians suffered a 24-run defeat to be eliminated from playoffs contention
Ireland defeated Netherlands to top group stage and earn a slot against Scotland
The former security guard set for international debut after famously taking the wicket of Steve Smith with his first ball in Test cricket in January
The two-time Grand Slam champion, who won the US Open in 2022 and Wimbledon last year, turns 21 on Sunday
Fireballs and Smash tied for the lead in the team event at the $25 million 54 hole tournament
The hosts strengthened their chances of securing a slot in the semifinals with a 70-run victory in Abu Dhabi