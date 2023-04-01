Madrid's Ancelotti confirms 'exciting' Brazil interest

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the interest of the Brazilian national team in hiring him and his excitement at the prospect, but said on Saturday he wanted to fulfil his contract with Real Madrid.
The Italian said the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) want him to replace Tite, after the coach stepped down following the Selecao's World Cup 2022 surprise quarterfinal exit, with Ramon Menezes currently in charge on an interim basis.
Ancelotti's contract with Real Madrid ends in June 2024 and the veteran Italian, 63, says he will respect his deal with the Spanish champions.
"Yes, the reality is that the Brazilian national team want me, I love that and it excites me," Ancelotti told a news conference.
"After that, you have to respect the contract, a contract that I want to see out."
Ancelotti said he is happy at Real Madrid in his second spell at the club, but that nobody knows what could happen in the future.
