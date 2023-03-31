IPL 2023: We have to finish games, says Gujarat Titans captain Pandya

Mumbai Indians will start their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2
Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya said that his team had put itself in a difficult position but was relieved that it could pull off a thrilling win over Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Opener Shubman Gill smashed 63 as holder Gujarat Titans beat four-time winner Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in front of more than 100,000 fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Chasing 179 for victory, Gujarat rode on Gill's 36-ball knock to achieve their target with four balls to spare at the world's biggest cricket stadium and their homeground.
"I am obviously very happy, but we did put ourselves in a difficult position. We were very happy with 178 because at one point they looked like going past 200. But we kept getting wickets," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.
"My shot and Shubman's shot put the team in a difficult position. We have some standards inside the dressing room. We have to finish the games, and not Rash (Rashid Khan) and Rahul (Tewatia) all the time," he added.
Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni said: "We were slightly short. Another 15-20 runs would have been good. We all know there would be a little bit of dew. Also it was a 7.30pm (6 pm UAE Time) start so the ball holds on a little early on.
"Also we could have batted properly in the middle overs as opposed to trying to muscle the ball."
Rashid Khan, who took 2-26 was adjudged the Player of the Match.
"So happy to get the Man of the Match. Gives me so much of energy for the rest of the competition. I had it in my mind to keep it simple. Just bowl the right areas consistently. Batting is all about time spent in the nets. The kind of opportunity and confidence in me by the coaching staff and the captain does give me a lot of batting time in the nets. It helps me in the middle," said Rashid Khan.
Earlier, the 16th edition of the money-spinning T20 tournament began with a glitzy opening ceremony and fireworks at a ground which has an official capacity of 132,000.
