Look: Rashmika Mandanna mesmerises cricket fans with 'Naatu Naatu' dance at IPL 2023 opening ceremony

Friday's draw for the May 20-June 11 competition was scrapped by FIFA following protests over Israel's involvement in the 24-team event
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, on Friday, rocked the dance floor with her power-packed dance performance on the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the film 'RRR' at the IPL 2023 Opening ceremony in Ahmedabad Gujarat.
The tournament began with a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium where other showbiz celebrities like Arijit Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia also entertained the audience with their amazing performances.
The actress also mesmerised fans with her amazing performance on popular songs like 'Srivalli', 'Saami Saami' and many more.
"I have always wanted to witness a match. But I never got the opportunity. And today I am performing for the opening ceremony... it's like I made it," Rashmika said ahead of the performance.
Tamannah danced to tunes like 'Tum Tum' and 'Oo Antava' from 'Pushpa: The Rise'
The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kick off with the clash between star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The match will be a battle between two generations of Indian cricket. At one side will be CSK skipper MS Dhoni, who took Indian cricket to new heights of success in the late 2000s to early 2010s by clinching the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup (2007), ICC Cricket World Cup (2011) and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) and became the only skipper to win these three major titles.
The T20 cricket extravaganza will be played across 12 venues with the Narendra Modi Stadium hosting the opener on March 31 and the tournament final will be played on May 28 at the same venue in Ahmedabad.
The 16th edition also returns to its pre-Covid glory days, with 74 matches scheduled at 12 venues over eight weeks
