IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting names two young prospects to watch out for

Australia batting great and current Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting on Thursday named two prospects from his side he believes will prosper.
Ponting expects young India star Yash Dhull to build on the performances that saw him named captain of the Team of the Tournament at last year's ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup and predicted emerging all-rounder Aman Khan as another player that may have a breakout event.
"Yash Dhull, the ex-India U19 captain has had a really good domestic season and I am hoping that he gets some good opportunity to play for Delhi Capitals through this season," said Ponting on the latest episode of ICC Review.
"The other one is Aman Khan whom we traded from Kolkata (Knight Riders) for Shardul Thakur. He has been ultra-impressive in everything that he has done so far in our training camps and when we played our first practice game the other night he dominated that. I think he made 72 not out of about 38 balls and he is big, tall, strong and powerful."
"I do not know what a lot of the other squads have got as far as young talent is concerned, but I know we have got a couple here that are very, very good and we are hoping to be able to showcase them as the season goes on," concluded Ricky.
Yash was the skipper of Indian U-19 side which won its fifth title last year. He played four matches in the tournament, scoring 229 runs at an average of 76.33, with one century and fifty. His best individual score in the tournament was 110.
Since then, he has made a name for himself in Delhi's first-class cricket scene. In 15 matches, he has scored 1,145 runs at an average of 49.78 across 25 innings. He has scored four centuries and an equal number of fifties, with the best score of 200*. With 363 runs in eight matches with three fifties at an average of 72.60 and a strike rate of 131.52, Dhull also is building a solid T20 record for himself.
Aman has also played 14 T20Is, in which he has scored 153 runs at a strike rate of over 166, with the best score of 39 not out. He also has four wickets in the format.
