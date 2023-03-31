Exclusive: Our 1983 World Cup champions would have been big IPL stars now, says Kirmani

Teams need all-rounders in the T20 format. And we had great all-rounders in the 1983 World Cup-winning team, says Kirmani

Syed Kirmani belongs to an era when cricketers hardly made any money by playing for their country.

But the legendary Indian cricketer doesn’t hold a grudge against the modern stars who rake in millions by just playing two months of IPL (Indian Premier League).

“I am very happy for these players. New formats, new leagues have given them a wonderful opportunity now to become better players and earn lots of money,” Kirmani, who is in Dubai to commentate on the IPL for Big 106.2 FM and Talk 100.3 , told the Khaleej Times.

The 73-year-old former Indian wicketkeeper says many of his teammates from the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team would have been in great demand in the IPL.

“Teams need all-rounders in this format. In that 1983 team, our captain was Kapil Dev. The whole world knows what a great all-rounder he was,” he said.

“But we had quite a few other good all-round players in our team. People like Madan Lal, the late Yashpal Sharma, Kirti Azad, Roger Binny, these guys were good utility players in one-day cricket.

“Also we had a good hitter in Sandip Patil who could also bowl. Then Mohinder Amarnath was a great all-rounder in one-dayers. All these players would have enjoyed playing the IPL.”

Unlike the players of his generation, the current stars have been burdened by a tight schedule.

India’s all-format players also face a big challenge of physically and mentally preparing themselves for the ICC World Test Championship final, which will start in England just 10 days after the IPL final (May 28).

“Players these days have no option but to play all formats,” Kirmani admitted.

“Don’t forget this is the only slot where the IPL could be accommodated. The players have no other choice than accept it and keep going.”

