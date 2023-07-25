Saudi club Al Hilal's billion-dollar bid for Kylian Mbappe: What we know so far

Al Hilal will reportedly pay Mbappe a salary of $776 million to play for just one season

French superstar Kylian Mbappe. – Twitter

By Team KT Published: Tue 25 Jul 2023, 12:05 AM

Will Kylian Mbappe join Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the fast-growing Saudi Pro League next season?

The ball is in Mbappe's court now after Paris Saint-Germain received a world record bid of 300-million-euro ($332 million) for him from Saudi club Al Hilal.

Al Hilal have made a formal offer to PSG by letter, a source said, but such a transfer could only be made with the agreement of Mbappe.

"The club has given permission to Al Hilal to speak with Mbappe. That's the request of the letter and that's been granted," the PSG source said.

Al Hilal will also reportedly pay the 2018 French World Cup winner a salary of $776 million to play for just one season.

All you need to know:

* Kylian Mbappe’s contract with PSG will expire in 2024.

* Mbappe wants to join Real Madrid in 2024 on a free transfer.

* PSG refuse to allow Mbappe to leave for free next summer.

* PSG want Mbappe to either leave this season or sign a contract extension.

* Mbappe refuses to sign a contract extension with PSG.

* PSG dropped Mbappe from their squad to tour Japan and South Korea.

* According to reports in French media, Mbappe would not be selected to play for an entire year if he fails to find a solution with PSG.

* Saudi club Al Hilal reportedly has found a solution with a billion-dollar offer.

* Al Hilal is ready to pay PSG a transfer fee of $332 million for Mbappe.

* Al Hilal is also ready to pay Mbappe a salary of $776 million for one season.

* The one-year deal would be perfect for both parties, giving the Saudi league its biggest boost and allowing Mbappe to join Real Madrid in 2024.

