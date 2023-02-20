Dubai Duty Free Tennis: When giants clashed for the 2003 title

The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals
One of the most memorable finals at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships took place on March 2, 2003 in only the third year since the tournament for women was created.
The match featured two of the biggest stars on the women’s tour – top seed Justine Henin-Hardenne from Belgium and fourth-seeded Monica Seles of the USA.
It was a match Henin-Hardenne won 4–6, 7–6 (7/4), 7–5 after a dramatic battle.
Henin-Hardenne dropped the first set but clawed herself back into the match when she won a tense second set 7-6.
The third set was an absolute thriller as both players threw everything they had into the match before the Belgian raised her game that little extra to win it 7-5.
Although there was little to choose between the two players through the two-hour 45-minute contest, it was Seles who deployed her powerful groundstrokes to torment Henin-Hardenne.
The Belgian would respond with her own ammunition launching power-paced backhand and forehand shots from the baseline.
"It was an unbelievable match. Physically it was hard for me to play the game I like to play. Then it was a great third set. On the important points I played well," Henin-Hardenne told reporters after the unforgettable encounter.
Seles was gracious in defeat.
"Justine just played better at key times, and that was it. I had a lot of chances today, but it didn't go my way," she said.
"She became more aggressive and made less errors when it was close, and I went the opposite way. But it's nice to finish this long trip on a good note."
ALSO READ:
The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals
Kylian Mbappe scores a late equaliser as Lionel Messi hits the target in the 95th minute in a Ligue 1 goal fest between PSG and Lille
Multan sit on top of the points table with six points after four home games, while Islamabad have two points from two games
There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries
Rahul has failed to go past 23 in his past 10 Test innings and scored just 17 and one in the team's six-wicket win inside three days at New Delhi
The tourists' resumed on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky, low-bouncing New Delhi pitch
Atsu's face was displayed on the video scoreboard and fans chanted "you'll never walk alone"