Dubai Duty Free Tennis: When giants clashed for the 2003 title

Justine Henin-Hardenne and Monica Seles with their trophies after the final in 2003. — Dubai Duty Free Tennis

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 7:56 PM Last updated: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 8:07 PM

One of the most memorable finals at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships took place on March 2, 2003 in only the third year since the tournament for women was created.

The match featured two of the biggest stars on the women’s tour – top seed Justine Henin-Hardenne from Belgium and fourth-seeded Monica Seles of the USA.

It was a match Henin-Hardenne won 4–6, 7–6 (7/4), 7–5 after a dramatic battle.

Henin-Hardenne dropped the first set but clawed herself back into the match when she won a tense second set 7-6.

The third set was an absolute thriller as both players threw everything they had into the match before the Belgian raised her game that little extra to win it 7-5.

Although there was little to choose between the two players through the two-hour 45-minute contest, it was Seles who deployed her powerful groundstrokes to torment Henin-Hardenne.

The Belgian would respond with her own ammunition launching power-paced backhand and forehand shots from the baseline.

"It was an unbelievable match. Physically it was hard for me to play the game I like to play. Then it was a great third set. On the important points I played well," Henin-Hardenne told reporters after the unforgettable encounter.

Seles was gracious in defeat.

"Justine just played better at key times, and that was it. I had a lot of chances today, but it didn't go my way," she said.

"She became more aggressive and made less errors when it was close, and I went the opposite way. But it's nice to finish this long trip on a good note."

