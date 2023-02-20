Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Sania Mirza match postponed

Organisers said that the time of the match will be announced later during the day

Indian star Sania Mirza. — AP

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 6:40 PM

Fans of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza were left disappointed after her featured doubles match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships was postponed to Tuesday.

Mirza, who will retire from tennis at the end of the tournament, was scheduled to team up with American Madison Keys against Russian pairing Veronika Kudermetova and Ludmilla Samsonova.

