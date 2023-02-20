Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Sania Mirza match postponed

Kylian Mbappe scores a late equaliser as Lionel Messi hits the target in the 95th minute in a Ligue 1 goal fest between PSG and Lille
Fans of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza were left disappointed after her featured doubles match at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships was postponed to Tuesday.
Mirza, who will retire from tennis at the end of the tournament, was scheduled to team up with American Madison Keys against Russian pairing Veronika Kudermetova and Ludmilla Samsonova.
Organisers said that the time of the match will be announced later during the day.
Multan sit on top of the points table with six points after four home games, while Islamabad have two points from two games
There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries
Rahul has failed to go past 23 in his past 10 Test innings and scored just 17 and one in the team's six-wicket win inside three days at New Delhi
The tourists' resumed on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky, low-bouncing New Delhi pitch
Atsu's face was displayed on the video scoreboard and fans chanted "you'll never walk alone"
Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes