Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Two seeds crash out during engrossing afternoon

Two seeds fell by the wayside during an intense afternoon session’s play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina defeated 10th seeded Veronika Kudermetova from Russia before Romania’s Sorana Cirstea sent 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil packing.
Both matches went the distance with Kalinina winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 early on Centre Court.
However, it was Cirstea vs Maia contest that had an appreciative audience spellbound through three hours and 29 minutes of entertaining rallies – a record for the longest match of the year.
Cirstea, who has never progressed past the third round in six Grand Slam appearances, fought back from being a set down to win 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.
“I’m very happy that I finished on the winning side today and I’ve proud of the way I fought,” said the Romanian.
“I didn’t plan to beat the record but I knew Maia was in great form and I knew coming in that she is a great fighter. I think this is what tennis is all about.
"Where all the work pays off. Sometimes it does not matter if it’s the first round or the final the joy is still the same.”
Seventeen of the world’s top 20 women’s players are competing in the 64-player WTA 100 Tour event, which culminates in the final on Saturday.
There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form
Atsu, 31, was caught up in a 7.8-magnitude quake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in both countries
Rahul has failed to go past 23 in his past 10 Test innings and scored just 17 and one in the team's six-wicket win inside three days at New Delhi
The tourists' resumed on 61-1 but lost their remaining wickets in just over 90 minutes to fold for 113 in a dismal morning session on a tricky, low-bouncing New Delhi pitch
Atsu's face was displayed on the video scoreboard and fans chanted "you'll never walk alone"
Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes
Hellen Obiri of Kenya won the women's race with a time of 1:05:05
China overcame India's challenge with a 3-2 win to set up a final clash with South Korea