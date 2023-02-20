Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Two seeds crash out during engrossing afternoon

Romania's Sorana Cirstea sent 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil packing

Sorana Cirstea serves during her match against Beatriz Haddad Maia. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 4:34 PM

Two seeds fell by the wayside during an intense afternoon session’s play at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina defeated 10th seeded Veronika Kudermetova from Russia before Romania’s Sorana Cirstea sent 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil packing.

Both matches went the distance with Kalinina winning 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 early on Centre Court.

However, it was Cirstea vs Maia contest that had an appreciative audience spellbound through three hours and 29 minutes of entertaining rallies – a record for the longest match of the year.

Cirstea, who has never progressed past the third round in six Grand Slam appearances, fought back from being a set down to win 4-6, 7-6, 7-5.

“I’m very happy that I finished on the winning side today and I’ve proud of the way I fought,” said the Romanian.

“I didn’t plan to beat the record but I knew Maia was in great form and I knew coming in that she is a great fighter. I think this is what tennis is all about.

"Where all the work pays off. Sometimes it does not matter if it’s the first round or the final the joy is still the same.”

Seventeen of the world’s top 20 women’s players are competing in the 64-player WTA 100 Tour event, which culminates in the final on Saturday.