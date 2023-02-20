Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Karolina Pliskova in dominant form

Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic serves during her first round match in Dubai on Monday. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Mon 20 Feb 2023, 7:13 PM

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic and her compatriot Karolina Muchova stormed into the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Monday.

Muchova brushed aside Bernarda Pera, who to her credit offered some resistance in the second set after losing the first 6-1, but it was a case too little too late for the Croatian-born American player.

The Czech player closed out the set and match 6-4 to head for an early night’s sleep.

Pliskova’s victory over Marketa Vondrousova, one of seven Czech players in the tournament, may not have been as straightforward.

But she always looked in control and needed just the one customary break in each set to win 6-3 6-4.

