Tennant, Dubuisson and Pogosyan step closer to ‘Money can’t Buy’prize

All three go through to the DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth UAE Grand Final with a ticket to the Rolex Pro-Am at stake

The winners of the recent Tower Links Golf Club tournament.. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Mon 16 Oct 2023, 3:08 PM

Tower Links Golf Club recently held their Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifier which saw Malcolm Tennant, Josephine Dubuisson and Seyran Pogosyan advance to the grand final to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 4, 2023.

Dubuisson (16) shot a best of the day 40 Stableford points to take the top prize while

Nicole Doandes (22) came second with 37 points.

Tennant (10) was third and took the Luckiest Ball on Earth Men’s Qualifier with 36 points.

Pogosyan (13) took the leading Junior prize with 34 points and the final qualifier spot.

All the other golf club qualifiers will participate in this UAE Grand Final with the Divisional winners claiming a ‘Money can’t Buy’ prize of a Pro-Am place in the Luckiest Ball on Earth Team in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – the curtain raiser of the $10 million DP World Tour Championship to be held on the Earth course between November 16 and 19 2023.

Results

Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifiers – Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah

Men – M. Tennant.

Ladies – J. Dubuisson.

Juniors – S. Pogosyan.