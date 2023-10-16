Tennant, Dubuisson and Pogosyan step closer to ‘Money can’t Buy’prize

Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Tower Links Golf Club recently held their Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifier which saw Malcolm Tennant, Josephine Dubuisson and Seyran Pogosyan advance to the grand final to be held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 4, 2023.
Dubuisson (16) shot a best of the day 40 Stableford points to take the top prize while
Nicole Doandes (22) came second with 37 points.
Tennant (10) was third and took the Luckiest Ball on Earth Men’s Qualifier with 36 points.
Pogosyan (13) took the leading Junior prize with 34 points and the final qualifier spot.
All the other golf club qualifiers will participate in this UAE Grand Final with the Divisional winners claiming a ‘Money can’t Buy’ prize of a Pro-Am place in the Luckiest Ball on Earth Team in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 – the curtain raiser of the $10 million DP World Tour Championship to be held on the Earth course between November 16 and 19 2023.
ALSO READ
Results
Luckiest Ball on Earth Qualifiers – Tower Links Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah
Men – M. Tennant.
Ladies – J. Dubuisson.
Juniors – S. Pogosyan.
Son of top stallion Dubawi fills middle berth of Appleby-Buick hat-trick at Dubai Future Champions Festival 2023 at Newmarket Racecourse, UK
Bumrah and Co demonstrated the overall strength of Indian bowling with their attacking intent
‘If we can win this week’s Team Event we can go into next week’s $50m Team Championship in Miami as the top seeds' says Dubai's Anirban Lahiri
Media reports have speculated that Ahmedabad, capital of his home state of Gujarat, was the most likely host city
Supported by Titleist, the 18-hole scratch medal event will be contested by both boys and girls
Just two shots separate the top two at the $1m event being played at the Macau Golf and Country Club
The 20-year-old talent from Dubai Hills collected a remarkable total of seven birdies in his round
The breast cancer awareness initiative led by Lady Captain Ingrid Kruidenier. attracted as many as 80 players