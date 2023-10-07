Kong, Tyson, Sauvan and Ali another step closer to DP Tour Pro-Am

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Babar Azam credits bowlers as Pakistan overcome gallant Netherlands
Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'
Young Shin Kong (22), Lina Tyson (14), Oscar Sauvan (10) and Sara Ali (6) won their respective divisions in the Abu Dhabi Golf Club Qualifier for the Luckiest Ball on Earth initiative.
The four divisional winners will qualify to play in the Grand Final of the Luckiest Ball on Earth before the 2023 DP World Tour finale which will be held at the Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth course from November 16 to 19.
The divisional winners from the Grand Final will qualify to play alongside one of the leading professionals in the ROLEX Pro-Am on Tuesday, November 14, the curtain raiser to the tournament week.
The best score of the day was by Ladies’ winner Lina Tyson with 41 Stableford points. Tyson had nines of 21 and 20 points with the equivalent of a gross 81 – net 67.
Highlights were three-pointers on holes 2, 3 and 8. On the back nine, she had a four-pointer gross birdie four on hole 10, and a further three-pointers on holes 11, 13 and 16.
The next Luckiest Ball on Earth qualifying round is on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at The Els Club, Dubai.
Results (Stableford)
Men
S. Kong (22) 40.
Al-Amer (14) 37. A. Wood (9) 36.
Ladies
Tyson (14) 41.
Junior
Sauvan (10) 30.
Ali (6) 26.
Dutch captain Scott Edwards said he was a little bit disappointed with a match that 'got away'
'I am an Indian first and love the likes of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli but I also have the same love for Babar', says 15-year-old Alisha from Bhopal
UAE boasts an impressive total of 16 medals including three gold, five silver and eight bronze.
A win first-up could change things dramatically for the Dasun Shanaka's Lions
The team beat Jordan in the nail-biting final
The Tyneside club has gone from being a laughing stock to a Premier League force in just 24 months
Jiu-jitsu athlete Asma Al Hosni clinched the top spot in the 52kg category
Lindars has won the 2022 Europe Triathlon Challenge Long Distance Championships Almere, finishing the race in 7 hours and 55 minutes