Ski Dubai join forces with Dubai Sports Council to host DXB Snow Run

Published: Thu 18 Apr 2024, 6:56 PM

Ski Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, will host thethe fifth edition of the DXB Snow Run on May 19.

The unique running experience is the perfect way to beat the summer heat and will see participants navigate the slopes of Ski Dubai in -4⁰C.

Now open to an extended age group from 13 to 70 with individual and group categories, the DXB Snow Run welcomes families to a one-of-a-kind outing, as well as corporate teams for some fun healthy competition.

Runners can choose from two distances, 3km (3 loops) or 5km (5 loops) and battle it out individually or join forces as a team of five where they will be competing against other teams. Each person who crosses the finish line will receive a commemorative medal.

The Top 3 participants from each category will also get a chance to step up to the podium and bring home cool prizes.

Registration is now open (until May 16), and participants can secure their spot on PremierOnline.

Back by popular demand, DXB Snow Run was launched in 2020 and was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to take place post-lockdown.

Since then, it has become an annual event, hosting a record number of 600 athletes from 55 nationalities in last year’s edition alone.