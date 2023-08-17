Over 36 countries to be represented at 2023 World Amateur Team Championships at Abu Dhabi

Emirates Golf Federation’s Vice-Chairman General Abdullah Alhasmi says all plans in place to host the prestigious event

General Abdullah Alhashmi, Vice-Chairman of Emirates Golf Federation (left) with DP World Tour golfer Rafa Cabrera Bello, Dubai Golden VISA Awardee, who represented Spain in the Eisenhower Trophy in 2000 and 2004.’ - Supplied Photo

Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 8:07 PM Last updated: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 8:10 PM

The countdown is on. Two months from now Abu Dhabi will host, the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC), arguably the most important amateur golf tournament in the world.

Over 36 countries will be represented in the twin tournaments - the 33rd edition of the Eisenhower Trophy for men and the 30th renewal of the Espirito Santo Trophy for elite women players. The two events will be held back-to-back at the National Course on October 18-21 and October 25-28 at the

The WATC are a biennial international amateur golf competition conducted by the International Golf Federation (IGF).

Commenting on playing host to such a prestigious tournament, General Abdullah Alhasmi, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) told Khaleej Times: ‘We are proud that Abu Dhabi and the UAE will be hosting these significant events on the global golfing calendar along with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and under the auspices of the IGF.

“The planning for the events is well underway with cooperation from the host golf club and all our stakeholders.

“The National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club has hosted many international golf events, including the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour for 16 consecutive editions as well as the recent Hero Cup and Challenge Tour events earlier this year, as well as the 2021 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship hosted by the R&A,” he added.

“The golf course is taking shape and we look forward to announcing the player participation shortly. We have received confirmation of the 36 countries playing in both the Men’s and Ladies’ events.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club will host the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC). - AP File

“The UAE Team players will be announced soon. We are currently hosting a UAE Golf Camp in Morocco and all our squad players, both male and female, are excited with the prospect of representing the UAE in October, in this once in a life opportunity,” said Alhasmi.

‘The significance of these events is illustrated by the golfers who have historically participated in the WATC events.

These include Dubai and UAE connected players Rafa Cabrera Bello (Spain) 2000 and 2004, Jeev Milkha Singh (India) 1988 and 1992, Shiv Kapur (India) 2000 and 2002, Anirban Lahiri (India) 2006, Nicolas Colsaerts (Belgium) 1998 and 2000 and Adrian Meronk (Poland) 2012, 2014 and 2016.

“Others to play in the events over the years prior to turning professional include Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Colin Montgomerie, Luke Donald, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Annika Sorenstam,’ noted Alhashmi.

Fact Sheet

The history of the World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) dates back to the first event in 1958.

Participating Teams for 2023; 36 Men Teams and 36 Women Teams.

Format: 72 holes, Teams of either two or three players, best two scores per round forming the Team score.

Qualification for the 2023 WATC: Teams that finished in the top 10 in the 2022 WATC are automatically accepted into the field, along with the host country. The remainder of the field was filled based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking of the best two players from each country. Continental places assured a minimum representation of teams from all regions; Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.