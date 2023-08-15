Golfers promised a memorable experience at International Pairs UAE Tournament 2023 – 2024

Winners of the UAE National Finals will qualify for an all-expenses trip to the International Pairs World Final at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort in Portugal

Caption: B.S. Bali (R) of ICON Sports, the UAE Promoters, with Austin Cahill, Experience Manager, at the launch of the International Pairs UAE Tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

The promoter of the International Pairs UAE Tournament 2023 – 2024, a worldwide initiative for amateur club players, has promised players a memorable experience with the opportunity to represent the UAE in the International Pairs World Final.

Speaking as the entries opened for the second season of the International Pairs in the UAE, B.S. Bali of ICON Sports, the UAE Promoters, encouraged all UAE based EGF golfers to enter qualifying rounds of what is arguably the world’s largest amateur pair’s golf competition.

Since its inception in 1998, over 2.5 million amateur golfers from over 50 countries have competed in this prestigious tournament.

Entries in Pairs are now being taken for the UAE Qualifying Rounds with players being able to enter more than one Qualifying Round with priority for those entering their first event.

‘We are excited to be launching the International Pairs 2023 – 2024 Calendar of Qualifying Rounds,” Bali said.

“Last year we had over 300 golfers competing and this year, with 13 events we are confident of attracting over 1,000 players.

”This year’s edition will be a significant ramp up from our year one pilot project with enhanced player interaction, sponsor delivery and media activity a key priority,” he added.

“We encourage all UAE based EGF golfers to enter these events, which we promise will be a memorable experience over the best golf courses in the UAE, with the opportunity to represent the UAE in the International Pairs World Final," said Bali.

The UAE National Finals to be held over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - AP File

There are four rounds designated for Club Members only at their respective clubs in addition to nine rounds open to EGF Members holding an Official Handicap, whether Members of Golf Clubs or Direct EGF Members.

The handicap limit for Men is 24 and for Ladies is 36 with 75 percent of the full course handicap allowance in a betterball format. The minimum age for players is 13 years-old.

The leading three pairs from each Qualifying Round will go forward to the UAE National Finals to be held over the National Course at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Saturday, 9th March in an afternoon Shotgun.

The winners of the UAE National Finals will qualify for an all-expenses trip to the International Pairs World Final to be held in November, 2024 at the Royal Obidos Spa & Golf Resort and Bom Sucsso Resort in Portugal, featuring players from 26 other countries, the overall winners being crowned the International Pairs World Champions.

The 2023 – 2024 International Pairs UAE Tournament has Callaway as a proud sponsor and is supported by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

For all details on entries visit: https://uae.internationalpairsgolf.com/

The calendar for the UAE fixtures:

Sunday, 3rd September, 2023 – Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, Fire course (Members Only) – Morning Shotgun.

Saturday, 16th September, 2023 – Al Zorah Golf Club (Open to all EGF Members) - Tee Times.

Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 – Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah (Open to all EGF Members) – Mid-Morning assigned Tee Times.

Wednesday, 4th October, 2023 – Dubai Creek & Yacht Golf Club (Lady Members Only) – Morning Shotgun.

Saturday, 7th October, 2023 – Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai (Open to all EGF Members) – Morning Two Tee start with assigned Tee Times.

Saturday, 14th October, 2023 – Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Abu Dhabi (Open to all EGF Members) – Morning Shotgun.

Tuesday, 24th October, 2023 – Emirates Golf Club (Ladies Members Only) – Morning Shotgun (Majlis Course).

Saturday, 4th November, 2023 – Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club (Open to all EGF Members) – Morning Shotgun.

Saturday, 18th November, 2023 – Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi (Open to all EGF Members) – Mid-Morning assigned Tee Times.

Tuesday, 9th January, 2024 – Montgomerie Golf Club (Ladies Only - Open to all EGF Lady Members), Dubai – Morning Shotgun.

Saturday, 20th January, 2024 – Montgomerie Golf Club (Open to all EGF Members), Dubai – Afternoon Shotgun.

Saturday, 3rd February, 2024 – The Els Golf Club, Dubai (Members Only) – Morning Two Tee start with assigned Tee Times.

Saturday, 10th February, 2024 – Arabian Ranches Golf Club, Dubai (Open to all EGF Members) – Afternoon Shotgun.