No Kohli as Pandya leads India T20 squad against Ireland

Star retained the domestic TV rights while Viacom18 — a joint venture between Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's Reliance and US group Paramount Global — picked up the streaming rights
Sports1 day ago
All-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead India’s 17-man squad for the upcoming two-match Twenty20 International series in Ireland, the BCCI announced on Wednesday.
Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named vice-captain for the games at Malahide on June 26 and 28.
Regular captain Rohit Sharma, star batsman Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rested for the tour.
Pandya led his Gujarat Titans team to victory in the recently held Indian Premier League.
Batsman Rahul Tripathi has been included in the squad on the back of a solid performance during the IPL. The Indian team will also travel to England in July to complete the one-off Test against the hosts that was called off due to coronavirus last September. The Indian Test squad was announced last month.
The teams are also scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals during the nearly three-week long England tour.
Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
Sports1 day ago
It is unclear whether Williams, now ranked a lowly 1,208th in the world, is intending to play singles or doubles
Sports1 day ago
The Pakistan captain said that his prolific form will count for little if it does not bring success at the T20 World Cup in October in Australia and the 50-over showpiece in India next year
Sports1 day ago
Star India meanwhile, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the television rights for the next five seasons
Sports1 day ago
The hosts came into the series on a 12-match winning streak but South Africa took the wind out of India’s sails with two emphatic victories
Sports2 days ago
The Kiwis lost five wickets for 110 in a tense evening session at Trent Bridge and head into the final day with a lead of 238
Sports2 days ago
Godolphin trainer Saeed bin Suroor aims for Royal Ascot riches with a strong Dubai-owned team of horses
Sports2 days ago
The source declined to say which companies had won the two bids for TV and digital rights
Sports2 days ago