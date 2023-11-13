UAE

Latifa, Ali fly high in EGF’s Future Falcons development program competition

The season opener uncovers some genuine talent at the grass roots level in the UAE

By Team KT

Winners of the recent Future Falcons Junior Par 3 event held at Emirates Golf Club.. - Supplied photo
Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:20 PM

Latifa Al jassmy (DCGYC) and Ali Almaazmi (SGSC) were impressive winners at the Future Falcons National Junior Development Program, organized by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF).

The season opener monthly event was held on the Emirates Golf Club Par 3 course. Players representing four golf clubs in the UAE participated in this event, with featured both boy’s and girl’s Gross Divisions over nine, six and three holes.

The golf clubs represented were - Al Ain Equestrian Shooting & Golf Club (AESGC), Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (DCGYC), Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club (SGSC) and Yas Links Abu Dhabi (YLAD).

Latifa Al jassmy (DCGYC) and Ali Almaazmi (SGSC) shot 39 and 33 over nine holes to win their respective Divisions.

Cameron Van Rooyen, EGF National Coach and Tournament Co-ordinator, said after the event: “We have had a tremendous turnout today of 40 UAE National Juniors, parents and supporters for our first Par 3event of this season’s Future Falcons.

“We have ambitious plans for our UAE National Juniors in the months and years to come. We were impressed with some good golf and good scoring from both the boys and girls. We have some genuine talent at these grass roots levels.”

The event was supported by eGolf Megastore.

For further information contact info@egfgolf.com Visit www.egfgolf.ae

Results

Gross Division

Girl’s Nine-Holes

L. Al Jassmy (DCGYC) 39.

S. Al Jassmy (DCGYC) 41.

Boy’s Nine-Holes

A. Almaazmi (SGSC) 33.

M. Al Haj (DCGYC) 40.

Girl’s Six-Holes

H. Almaazmi (SGSC) 29.

A. Sagatove (YLAD) 29.

Boy’s Six-Holes

A. Al Haddad (DCGYC) 20.

M. Al Haddad (DCGYC) 21.

Girl’s Three-Holes

L. Kalbat (DCGYC) 11.

Latifa Al Marri (DCGYC) 15.

Boy’s Three-Holes

M. F. Al Awadhi (DCGYC) 15.

G. Bin Redha (DCGYC) 17.


