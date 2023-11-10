EGF’s Future Falcons program targets long-term athletic development

Last season's Future Falcons Awards Ceremony with Vice-Chairman of the EGF, General Abdullah Alhashmi and Akram Skaik, Director General of the EGF. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 10 Nov 2023, 1:33 AM

The Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) will host the first Future Falcons National Junior Development Program event of this season at Emirates Golf Club Par 3 course.

This year the program spreads its wings to a new level with a new structure that will be more ball-inclusive. The sport’s governing body aims to push participation for all UAE Nationals and residents but more importantly, the EGF is implementing a program that will not only develop golfers but also focus on Long Term Athletic Development.

Coming off last year, the EGF looks to continue to attract more children to the sport of golf this coming year.

In 2023 the EGF saw over 3,000 students participating in conjunction with the Emirates Schools Establishment, the Al Rabeh Academy in Abu Dhabi. The EGF also worked closely with the UAE golf clubs that covered all emirates in the UAE.

Juniors, both boys and girls, between the age of four and 16 are encouraged to reach out to the EGF and ask how they can get involved and learn the sport.

With an increased focus on the 'athlete first approach', sessions are now targetted at promoting fundamental motor skills such as agility, balance and coordination.

By incorporating these elements into the program, participants are likely to build a stronger athletic foundation, which can enhance their performance in golf and potentially other sports as well.

The introduction of the new 10-level Golf Skills Progression System ensures a structured curriculum where athletes can progressively improve their golf skills - all whilst having heaps of fun along the way. To progress through these levels students will be required to achieve a certain score from their respective playing distances.

This change promotes the playing of the game and ensures the young athletes are out on the fairways enjoying their sport and being active.

Going forward, together with the Golf Foundation and the R&A, the Future Falcons will continue to introduce golf in the schooling systems across the UAE while hosting grassroots community events like this weekend's Par 3 event.