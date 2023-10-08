Record number of events for 2023 – 2024 EGF Order of Merit golf season

New points table rewarding players who perform in more difficult tournaments

Last year's EGF Order of Merit winners at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sun 8 Oct 2023, 1:35 PM

The exciting new Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) UAE golf calendar for the 2023-2024 Order of Merits has been released.

The EGF Order of Merit golf season kicks off next week on October 14 - 15 with the Men’s Open at Al Zorah Golf Club, Ajman, and the EGC Junior Open at Emirates Golf Club. The EGF Order of Merit Season will end on April 14, 2024, with the Tower Links Junior Open.

For the 2023-24 UAE EGF golf season, there will be a record number of events - 24 Men’s events, 20 Ladies’ events, and nine Junior events, with four ‘Majors’ offering the winners of these events, spots in the UAE hosted 2024 Challenge Tour Events.

This season’s EGF Order of Merits, held over eight months, is a collection of events from the UAE golf clubs’ Men’s, Ladies’ and Junior Opens including a new addition of World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) events.

All UAE golf clubs are eligible to host an EGF Order of Merit event and the Emirates Golf Federation will make the guidelines available to all clubs and players. All UAE golfers and those from wider afield are eligible to enter the events as per the tournament conditions - with EGF Order of Merit points available to those with a valid EGF Handicap and EGF Membership.

In previous seasons, Men, Ladies, and Juniors competed in a season-long race to enter The Order of Merit Final. This Final was an exclusive tournament that bore no weight on the Order of Merit standings.

The new structure sees the Final, contribute double points in crowning the Champion for each Division, like the Race to Dubai or FedEx Cup. The top 20 to 30 players will receive Order of Merit points, dependent on the field size.

The Divisions have been reworked as well boasting multiple categories for Ladies and Juniors.

The Ladies and Junior Divisions will have two rankings - Net and Gross, while Men will compete in Gross format at each tournament within the Order of Merit.

All Divisions will have an Order of Merit of their own and subsequently, competitors will play from adjusted yardages appropriate for their handicap.

The EGF has also confirmed that any events that hold WAGR points and are sanctioned by the EGF are eligible for the Order of Merits.

UAE National Coach and EGF Tournament Coordinator, Cameron Van Rooyen, said at the announcement:

“In accordance with international standards, we have introduced a new Order of Merit points table. This table is aimed at rewarding players who perform in more difficult tournaments.

ALSO READ

“Majors’ will remain our flagship events and thus still award more points than our standard Order of Merit events on the calendar.”

The full EGF Order of Merit schedule is now live on the EGF website at www.egfgolf.com