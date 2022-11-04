Junior Squash Festival in Fujairah a huge success

Zaman missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday where he made 20 off 16 balls but aggravated his knee injury
The Junior Squash Festival was a huge success at the Tennis & Country Club Fujairah, a press release said.
The Junior Squash Festival, held under the auspices of the UAE Squash Association, attracted not only local players but also international participants.
On the final day, the tournament was graced by the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif bin Hamad Al Sharqi, who presented an award of appreciation to Najib Salem, Secretary General of the UAE Squash Association.
Najib Salem thereafter presented the trophies and medals to the various category winners.
The winners and runners-ups enthralled the capacity crowd with exciting skills.
Najib Salem thanked the TCCF for their efforts in growing the sport in the UAE. In his address he thanked the parents, players and coaches for their commitment.
Results:
Under 9 Boys – Abdulrahman (RAK) beat Selim Wahdan,
Under 11 Boys – Zain Fathi (Abu Dhabi) beat Alden Fernandes (RAK),
Under 13 Boys – Adiv Gole (Flying Dav Squash Academy) beat Yasseen Bahr (Farah Momen Squash Academy)
Under 15 Boys – Mykyta Khlus (Flying Dav Squash Academy) beat Adiv Gole (Flying Dav Squash Academy)
Under 17 Boys – Aley Afifi (Farah Momen Squash Academy) beat Eeshan Sawant (Flying Dav Squash Academy),
Under 19 Boys – Omar Afifi (Farah Momen Squash Academy) beat Aley Afifi (Farah Momen Squash Academy).
Under 11 Girls – Joy Mario Rafik (Flying Dav Squash Academy) beat Mariam El Wakeel (Farah Momen Squash Academy)
Under 15 Girls – Rufaida Fatima (RAK) beat Rodina Islam Abdel Wahab (Farah Momen Squash Academy)
Under 19 Girls – Tia Farzad Billimoria (Flying Dav Squash Academy) beat Jana Al Ansary (Farah Momen Squash Academy)
Zaman missed the defeats against India and Zimbabwe before returning against the Netherlands in Perth on Sunday where he made 20 off 16 balls but aggravated his knee injury
