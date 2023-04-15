IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan steers Punjab to victory over Lucknow

The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
Punjab Kings bounced back from a spot of bother to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets and three balls to spare in their Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
M Shahrukh Khan steered the team home with a 10-ball unbeaten 23 after Sikandar Raza had rescued the chase of with a half-century.
Earlier, a half-century from skipper KL Rahul helped Lucknow Super Giants reach a modest total of 159-8 despite fiery spells from stand-in Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and pacer Kagiso Rabada.
Rahul reached 4,000 runs, becoming the fastest player to do so.
ALSO READ:
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says
In 1994, Takagi was chosen to join a unique initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that would see him intern at some of the most prestigious thoroughbred racing stables in England, Ireland, and France
Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United