IPL 2023: Shahrukh Khan steers Punjab to victory over Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rahul reached 4,000 runs, becoming the fastest player to do so

Punjab Kings' M Shahrukh Khan. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 10:10 PM

Punjab Kings bounced back from a spot of bother to defeat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets and three balls to spare in their Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.

M Shahrukh Khan steered the team home with a 10-ball unbeaten 23 after Sikandar Raza had rescued the chase of with a half-century.

Earlier, a half-century from skipper KL Rahul helped Lucknow Super Giants reach a modest total of 159-8 despite fiery spells from stand-in Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran and pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Rahul reached 4,000 runs, becoming the fastest player to do so.

ALSO READ: