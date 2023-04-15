IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Delhi Capitals

The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways by defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Chasing a target of 175, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 151-9. Vijaykumar Vyshak took 3-20.
Earlier, Mitchell Marsh (2-18) and Kuldeep Yadav's (2-23) economical spells helped the Delhi Capitals keep the Royal Challengers Bangalore from crossing 200-run mark, as the hosts ended with a competitive score of 174-6 in 20 overs.
Virat Kohli scored another half-century.
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says
In 1994, Takagi was chosen to join a unique initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that would see him intern at some of the most prestigious thoroughbred racing stables in England, Ireland, and France
Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United