IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore beats Delhi Capitals

Star batsman Virat Kohli scores another half-century

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli plays a shot against Delhi Capitals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. — AFP

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 5:55 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore returned to winning ways by defeating Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 175, Delhi Capitals were restricted to 151-9. Vijaykumar Vyshak took 3-20.

Earlier, Mitchell Marsh (2-18) and Kuldeep Yadav's (2-23) economical spells helped the Delhi Capitals keep the Royal Challengers Bangalore from crossing 200-run mark, as the hosts ended with a competitive score of 174-6 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli scored another half-century.

ALSO READ: