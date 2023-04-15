IPL 2023: RCB's Glenn Maxwell flies childhood friends to give them 'Indian' experience

The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
Glenn Maxwell is all of these — an incredible cricketer, an exceptional team man and a great husband. Now, Maxwell showcases a side of his that people have rarely seen before-- being a wonderful friend.
The Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder has brought four of his childhood friends from Australia to give them a feel of the RCB life and India in general.
Anthony Davies is a mechanical plumber, Brendon Walsh and Nathan Walsh are teachers while Aaron Daniels is an electrician and the quartet is in Bengaluru, soaking in the unmatched cricketing atmosphere that RCB as a team has to offer.
Their bonding with Maxwell goes over two decades back.
"We were probably 11-12 years old, playing some junior representative cricket and Glenn even at that age was incredible, he is an incredible talent. I really enjoyed his energy and positive attitude and we really got connected from an early age and then Nathan, my younger brother, naturally became part of that group. Anthony, Aaron and I went together to the High School and through my connection, they met Glenn as well and from 15-16 this cricket group has been friends for life," said Brendon Walsh, childhood fired of Maxwell.
Maxwell has a deeper thought going behind flying in his mates from Down Under, "I can only tell so much to these guys what it is to experience Cricket in India. I think this is my 27th or 28th time in India and I can only tell so much about life here but they experiencing it in person surely will be very special and will stay with them for long," said Maxwell.
But then friends will always have some unknown secret to reveal. Hear this one about Maxwell.
"Maxi loves his golf but this one shot scares the daylight out of him -the 16-metre chip shot, it is not a full swing, as it is a half-swing and he needs to go with soft hands and I have never seen his knees wobble more," said Walsh.
ALSO READ:
The 2023 Diamond League will include 14 meets, ranging from Doha to a single final over two days in Eugene
The French star signed a new contract with PSG at the end of last season to keep him at the Qatar-owned club until 2025
Eight of the 20 top-flight clubs currently have shirts sponsored by gambling companies
He is also working on Spanish-inspired Masters Champions dinner
MS Dhoni, playing his 200th match as CSK skipper, and Ravindra Jadeja kept it in the chase and got it close to the target of 176. But it agonisingly fell short with Royals winning by three runs
Dubai World Cup win was a moment for the ages, he says
In 1994, Takagi was chosen to join a unique initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that would see him intern at some of the most prestigious thoroughbred racing stables in England, Ireland, and France
Several offers are understood to have been received in recent weeks but Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe remain the front runners to buy United