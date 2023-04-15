Next WPL likely to take place in home-and-away format around Diwali

The inaugural edition of the WPL was held from March 4 to March 26 this year across two venues in Mumbai

By ANI Published: Sat 15 Apr 2023, 3:50 PM

The next edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is likely to take place in a home-away format with a bigger window, most likely during the festive Diwali period, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said.

"We are mulling the possibility of scheduling the WPL, in the home and away format, in the Diwali window; not two seasons in a year but just a different time window," Shah said during an interaction with media persons.

"Women's cricket now has a dedicated audience base and this number will only keep growing as we expect an encouraging turnout at the next WPL," added Shah.

The inaugural edition of the WPL was held from March 4 to March 26 this year across two venues in Mumbai. The tournament ended just five days before the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in March. The tournament attracted big crowds, especially at the DY Patil Stadium and in the knockout matches.

Mumbai Indians, led by Harmanpreet Kaur won the inaugural tournament by defeating Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals in the final by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz were also part of the tournament.

Lanning was the leading run-scorer in the tournament, scoring 345 runs in nine matches at an average of 49.28 with two fifties and a strike rate of over 139. She won the 'Orange Cap' for scoring the most runs in the tournament.

MI's Hayley Matthews walked away with the 'Purple Cap' for taking 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.62 and an economy rate of 5.94. Her best bowling were 3/5. Her 271 runs in 10 matches with a fifty and an average of over 30 helped her clinch the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

ALSO READ: