ILT20: DP World announced as title sponsor

Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20

(From left) Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE and Jafza, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman International League T20 and Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary, with the ILT20 Trophy. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 4:44 PM

International League T20 and DP World have today jointly announced a five-year title sponsorship that will see the upcoming six-team franchise competition, the International League T20 named as the DP World International League T20.

The agreement comes as 84 international cricket stars from across the world, such as Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Kieron Pollard and Wanindu Hasaranga, a number of shining Associate players, including Mark Watt and David Wiese, as well as 24 of UAE’s current and rising talents, look to converge on the UAE and prepare for the inaugural season of UAE’s home-grown T20 competition, which will be played in Dubai (Dubai International Stadium), Sharjah (Sharjah Cricket Stadium) and Abu Dhabi (Zayed Cricket Stadium) from 13 January to 12 February 2023.

The inaugural DP World International League T20 includes the teams Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, and Sharjah Warriors. The teams will play for the magnificent, coveted trophy through a total of 34 matches, where all matches will be telecasted live on the expansive, global Zee Network. The league’s schedule can be found by visiting www.ilt20.ae.

Opening the League is the blockbuster match between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders on Friday 13 January (2023) at the Dubai International Stadium (Dubai, UAE) and where the competition will be launched through a dazzling opening ceremony headlined by Indian rapper Badshah and RnB megastar Jason Derulo. The inaugural edition will reach its crescendo with the final played on 12 February 2023, also played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman International League T20 commented on the sponsorship, “We are exceptionally pleased to enter into this multi-year partnership with DP World as title sponsor of the International League T20. DP World, a Dubai-based company with strong international recognition and long-standing relationships, is synonymous with high profile sports and internationally renowned sporting events. This partnership between two UAE-based entities is incredibly gratifying, and we are extremely appreciative of their commitment in supporting a UAE-grown sporting-initiative as we launch the inaugural edition of the league across the UAE, and on to the international stage next year. We look forward to an extremely beneficial and rewarding relationship.”

Abdulla bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World UAE and Jafza said, “DP World is delighted to confirm our title partnership for the DP World International League T20 competition. The event, which reflects DP World, Dubai, and the UAE’s spirit of innovation, inclusivity, and community engagement, will help introduce the sport to new audiences in the UAE, leave a legacy, and affirm the region’s unique position as a hub for world-class sports. It will also give us an opportunity to engage with our customers, prospects, and colleagues, against the backdrop of what will be a highly enjoyable festival of cricket. We cannot wait to watch the action unfold and wish the ILT20 organisers, teams, players, and fans, an enjoyable tournament.”

Cricket fans across the world can catch the Live telecast of this exciting cricket league on the League’s Official Media Partner ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform Zee5, as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, &Pictures HD, &Flix SD, &Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.