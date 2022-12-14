IBA chief Kremlev fights for boxers’ Olympic dreams

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won the doubles crown
The International Boxing Association (IBA) concluded its third edition of the Global Boxing Forum in Abu Dhabi. The forum was attended by more than 250 delegates.
According to the organisers, at the Global Boxing Forum, key discussions took place at the heart of the boxing community where athlete-centric approach to management and the IBA's place in the Olympics have become an overarching topic that has made much discussion among the boxing family.
“We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it," said IBA president Umar Kremlev. “Boxing is IBA and boxers are an integral part of our organisation, the very heart of it. I am confident that, as one, we will be able to achieve our goals.”
The legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. repeated in his emotional speech that boxing belongs to the Olympic Games, and this became the leitmotif of the Forum.
“I knocked on the IOC door and they opened it. They invited me and spoke to me and I am grateful to them for that. But I want the IOC to understand that boxers and the IBA are inseparable and if they support boxers as they claim, then they should also support the IBA," Jones Jr. said.
Recently, the presidents of two boxing organisations, Kremlev and Gilberto Jesus Mendoza from the WBA, agreed on future cooperation and the development of a roadmap for mutual work.
World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossley, who is also an IBA lightweight title holder, explained the importance of cooperation between the IBA and professionals.
“I know how difficult this transition can be and I'm happy with the way the IBA is approaching professional organisations. It is a huge support for boxers who would like to continue their careers as professionals. As a boxer who would like to compete in IBA, and in professional boxing, I'm grateful that we now have so many more options,” Mossley said.
The IBA has also launched its professional IBA Night of Champions tournament with eight exciting fights. Champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Bakhodir Jalolov from Uzbekistan, Roniel Iglesias from Cuba, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov from Russia and Irma Testa from Italy will demonstrate their skills at the event.
Comprehensively beaten 3-0 by Arsenal in the first game of the four-team tournament on Thursday, Lyon executed high-regarded French coach Laurent Blanc’s recovery plans to perfection
The anthem, which epitomises all the energy and excitement cricket brings to its global fans, has been produced and performed by world-renowned rapper Badshah
The visitors were 202-5 in their second innings on a turning pitch — which has seen 25 wickets fall in two days — with the solid Harry Brook 74 not out, accompanied by skipper Ben Stokes on 16
Lyon, who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Arsenal, another Premier League powerhouse on Thursday, will be hoping to pick themselves up and deliver a superior performance in their final game of the four-match tournament
The left-handed Kishan, who made the team in the absence of injured skipper Rohit Sharma, powered India to 409-8 with his 210 off 131 balls including 24 fours and 10 sixes
Frech eased into the final without even breaking a sweat after her opponent Viktoria Kuzmova opted for a walkover after being down with fever and cold
Former Asian Games gold medallist appointed to position unopposed