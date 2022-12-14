IBA chief Kremlev fights for boxers’ Olympic dreams

IBA president Umar Kremlev at the Global Boxing Forum. — IBA Twitter

By Team KT Published: Wed 14 Dec 2022, 7:55 PM

The International Boxing Association (IBA) concluded its third edition of the Global Boxing Forum in Abu Dhabi. The forum was attended by more than 250 delegates.

According to the organisers, at the Global Boxing Forum, key discussions took place at the heart of the boxing community where athlete-centric approach to management and the IBA's place in the Olympics have become an overarching topic that has made much discussion among the boxing family.

“We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it," said IBA president Umar Kremlev. “Boxing is IBA and boxers are an integral part of our organisation, the very heart of it. I am confident that, as one, we will be able to achieve our goals.”

The legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr. repeated in his emotional speech that boxing belongs to the Olympic Games, and this became the leitmotif of the Forum.

A boxing bout during the IBA Champions' Night. — IBA Twitter

“I knocked on the IOC door and they opened it. They invited me and spoke to me and I am grateful to them for that. But I want the IOC to understand that boxers and the IBA are inseparable and if they support boxers as they claim, then they should also support the IBA," Jones Jr. said.

Recently, the presidents of two boxing organisations, Kremlev and Gilberto Jesus Mendoza from the WBA, agreed on future cooperation and the development of a roadmap for mutual work.

World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossley, who is also an IBA lightweight title holder, explained the importance of cooperation between the IBA and professionals.

“I know how difficult this transition can be and I'm happy with the way the IBA is approaching professional organisations. It is a huge support for boxers who would like to continue their careers as professionals. As a boxer who would like to compete in IBA, and in professional boxing, I'm grateful that we now have so many more options,” Mossley said.

The IBA has also launched its professional IBA Night of Champions tournament with eight exciting fights. Champions such as Sofiane Oumiha from France, Bakhodir Jalolov from Uzbekistan, Roniel Iglesias from Cuba, Muslim Gadzhimagomedov from Russia and Irma Testa from Italy will demonstrate their skills at the event.