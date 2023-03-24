Equinox ready to dominate second biggest race at Meydan

The four-year-old son of Kitasan Black has shown impressive form, winning three times and finishing second twice in his five starts so far

Equinox during trackwork at the Meydan racecourse. — Dubai Racing Club

By Joy Chakravarty Published: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 5:52 PM Last updated: Fri 24 Mar 2023, 5:53 PM

Having swept the Japan Racing Association’s Horse of the Year award this year – he secured 282 of the 288 votes polled – Equinox is now ready to sweep the second biggest race of the Dubai World Cup night – the $6 million, 2,410 meter Longines Dubai Sheema Classic.

The four-year-old son of Kitasan Black has shown impressive form, winning three times and finishing second twice in his five starts so far.

The two runner-up finishes came in the middle of the year, but he won the Gr1 Tenno Sho (2,000m) in Tokyo by a full length over this year’s Saudi Cup champion Panthalassa on October 30, and followed it up with an even more impressive winning run the Arima Kinen (2,500m) in Nakayama on Christmas Day.

Christophe Lemaire, who rode in his last two wins, retains the ride on Saturday, where Equinox is the odds-on favourite. His wins suggest that the 2,410m distance will not be a concern with him, but it also happens to be the first time he is travelling abroad.

Trainer Tetsuya Kimura said on Thursday: “This is his first overseas trip and he’s still getting used to his new surroundings, although I think he’s getting better day by day and I am happy with how he moved this morning. I know that this horse has plenty of talent and I hope that he can live up to the expectations of Japanese race fans by winning the Dubai Sheema Classic.

“This is a tough race but Christophe knows Meydan and he knows this horse well. So, I am not concerned. There have been some very good winners of the Dubai Sheema Classic and so I respect how difficult it will be. It is an honour to be here with a horse like Equinox.”

The two horses that are expected to challenge Equinox all the way are the defending champion Shahryar and the Charlie Appleby-trained Rebel’s Romance.

Appleby was full of praise for Godolpin’s Rebel’s Romance, the five-year-old having won each of his last five starts, the last of which was in the US, two in Germany, and the other two in England (Goodwood and Newmarket).

Like Equinox, Rebel’s Romance comes in fresh to Meydan, having not run a single race in 2023.

“With Rebel’s Romance, it was one of those decisions we made early so that we don't get sucked into running in Super Saturday. We came here 10 days ago and spun him around on the turf down. He looked great. People have posed the question what’s the most exciting horse on Saturday night, and it will be Rebel’s Romance.”

Shahryar was second in the 2022 Japan Cup, and will be running in Dubai after 118 days. If he wins for the second straight year, it will be a case of lightning striking the same place twice. His win last year had come exactly 118 days after he had secured a place (third) in the 2021 Japan Cup.

Race 8

Longines Dubai Sheema Classic

Turf: 2,410 metres

Purse $6,000,000

KIT PICKS

Equinox

Beat the Saudi Cup-winning Panthalessa in his last race. Voted the Best Horse of the Year in Japan and coming in fresh with just Sheema Classic in mind.

Dark Horse

Westover

Last year’s Irish Derby was well beaten in the King George in Ascot and was sixth in Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, but a ride with Ryan Moore can work wonders.

Quotes

Tetsuya Kimura/Equinox

“This is his first overseas trip and he’s still getting used to his new surroundings, although I think he’s getting better day by day”

Charlie Appleby/Rebel’s Romance

“People have posed the question what’s the most exciting horse on Saturday night, and it will be Rebel’s Romance.”