History in the making as Riyadh hosts first women’s professional golf tournament

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
The Ladies European Tour makes history when returns to the Middle East for the fifth and final $1 million Aramco Team Series presented by PIF event of the season which is currently taking place at Riyadh Golf Club
Thus us a Ladies’ European Tour event marks the first women’s professional golf tournament in the Saudi Arabian capital in Riyadh.
There is an Individual event, the 54-hole stroke play competition, with a cut to the top 60 professionals and ties after 36 holes.
The Team event involves the Team Captains being decided based on the Rolex World Golf Rankings on Monday, October 16, 2023. The Captain’s picked their first team member in order from 28th ranked to 1st. The third player was picked by random draw as is the amateur.
The 36-hole competition has the best two scores on each hole format counting towards the team score.
Defending champion Dubai based Chiara Noja returns to Saudi Arabia 12 months on from her heroics in Jeddah. The 17 year-old is still carrying a slight injury and took a GCSE exam earlier this week.
Last year’s runner-up, Charley Hull, is also in the field alongside European Solheim Cup stars Georgia Hall, Carlota Ciganda and Caroline Hedwall.
World No 1 Lilia Vu earns a holding spot and tees up for her second ATS event in a row.
Invitees Minjee Lee from Australia and Alison Lee from the USA arrive hot in form after finishing first and second respectively on the LPGA last week in South Korea.
Alison won the Sotogrande Individual title in 2021 while Minjee’s only ATS appearance came in London two years ago where she finished T11 and she also won in the region at the 2020 Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club.
In the Team Event, Team Captain Chiara Noja (Germany) plays with Kirsten Rudgeley (Australia) and Ursula Wikstrom (Finland) and an invited amateur.
Kristyna Napoleaova is in Team Cowley: with Captain Gabs Cowley (England) along with Casandra Alexander (South Africa) as well as an invited amateur.
The host venue, Riyadh Golf Club, has been the subject to a significant enhancement both on and off the golf course, which will be played at 6,502 yards and a Par 72.
