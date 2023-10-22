Some of the planet’s best women golfers set to shine in Saudi’s Aramco Team Series

World top 10 trio Vu, Lee and Hull relishing the prospect of playing in the unique format which has teams and individual components

World No. 1 women's golfer Lilia Vu (US) competed recently in the ARAMCO Team Series presented by PIF - Hong Kong. - AFP File

Three of the biggest names in women’s golf including world No.1 Lilia Vu have been confirmed for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh, which will take place for the first time at Riyadh Golf Club from October 27 – 29.

World No.7 Minjee Lee and world No.8 Charley Hull will join Vu at tournament which is the fifth and final event of the 2023 series.

American star Vu has raced to the top of the world rankings this season with a sensational run of form that secured not one but two Major championship titles.

This has also been a good year for Australia’s Lee win the recent Kroger Queen City Championship while Britain’s Hull has shown some impressive form to finish runner-up in two Majors.

Vu, Lee, and Hull have all expressed their delight and pride at lining up in the first professional golf event to be held in Riyadh.

Minjee Lee of Australia. - AP Filen)

Vu, making her second appearance in the series, after signing up for the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong earlier this month, has had a phenomenal season.

She followed up her maiden title at the Honda LPGA in February with two Major triumphs – a playoff win in the Chevron Championship in Houston back in April, and a six-shot victory in the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath in August.

Minjee Lee, a former world No.1 amateur who has won multiple Major championships in the last two years – the 2021 Evian Championship and 2022 US Women’s Open, commented on her upcoming appearance in the Kingdom, and said: “Women’s golf is on the rise all around the world and Saudi Arabia is playing a big role by promoting our sport and staging high-profile events.

“It’s incredibly exciting to be a part of this tournament and hopefully, my recent good form is on full display throughout the weekend so I’m in with a chance of challenging.”

Charley Hull of England . - AFP File

Meanwhile, Hull will be hoping to go one better after finishing runner-up last time out in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – London to Olympic gold medal winner Nelly Korda.

The youngest ever Solheim Cup player aged just 17 in 2013, Hull was Vu’s nearest challenger in the AIG Women’s Open in August. She also placed T2 in the US Women’s Open at the iconic Pebble Beach in California, shooting a scintillating six-under final round of 66 to finish three behind champion Allisen Corpuz.

The superstar golfers are relishing the prospect of playing in the unique format which has teams and individual components.

Vu and Hull are among the many golfers lining up with extensive team experience and the two recently faced off for the US and Europe in this year’s Solheim Cup, which took place at the Finca Cortesin in Andalucía, Spain in September.

Vu said: “The Aramco Team Series events are hugely popular among the players and golf fans, largely attributed to the enjoyable and distinctive format, which allows players from different countries to come together as a team, offering a unique experience that is unmatched elsewhere.

“I can’t wait to tee it up in Riyadh, it will undoubtedly be exciting to compete simultaneously in team and individual format.”

Georgia Hall. - File

Other stars featuring at Riyadh Golf Club include world No.18 Georgia Hall, another member of the European team competing in Riyadh. The 27 year-old has eight professional wins to her name and won her maiden major at the AIG Women’s Open in 2018.

Like Hall and Hull, 11-time professional tournament winner Carlota Ciganda, the Spanish world No.30, was a key member of the 2023 European Solheim Cup team that retained the trophy and was deemed by many as the tournament’s best player.

Also joining the Riyadh lineup is American Alison Lee, a Ladies European Tour event winner.

The unique Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh format attracts the world’s best female golfing talent, as it gives them the chance to compete both in a team format and individually in an elite tournament atmosphere.

While the top 84 professional golfers team up with amateur players in an exciting four-person team tournament held over the first two days of the event, only the top 60 will make the cut to compete for the individual title and a prize fund of $1 million, as well as Race to Costa Del Sol and Rolex World Ranking points, on the final day.

Noah Alireza, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “The Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh is a significant moment in golf and sport in Saudi, and we are immensely proud to be hosting the first ever professional golf tournament in Riyadh.

“Our investment in this event underpins our commitment and dedication to the women’s game and to women’s sport in general.

“More broadly we want to encourage, enable and inspire the next generation of golfers in Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Golf Club is the perfect setting for what is sure to be a fitting finale to a thrilling series this season,” she added.