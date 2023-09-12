World No 2 Lilia Vu headlines elite line up for Aramco Team Series in Hong Kong

Dubai’s Chiara Noja among strong field of professional women golfers taking part in the Ladies European Tour (LET) showpiece

Lilia Vu of the United States made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career last month. - AFP File

The stage is set for an incredible spectacle of golf as the eagerly awaited Aramco Team Series, a professional women's golf competition that is part of the Ladies European Tour (LET), presented by PIF descends upon Hong Kong.

From 6th to 8th October 2023, the renowned Hong Kong Golf Club will play host to a star-studded roster, spearheaded by world no. 2 Lilia Vu, alongside Chinese golf stars Xiyu Lin and Muni He as well as Dubai based Chiara Noja (Ger).

Vu expressed her excitement and said: “I am thrilled to be part of the Aramco Team Series - Hong Kong and have the chance to compete in Asia again.

“The Aramco Team Series has a strong reputation amongst the players with the unique team format and major-like staging, both of which I’m looking forward to. I’m excited to compete alongside some of the world’s best in Hong Kong, and I hope to add to my victories in 2023.”

Last month, Vu made it to the top of the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings for the first time in her career. Her journey to the top has been remarkable, considering that she began the year ranked no. 43. 2023 has seen the American achieve incredible feats, including not one but two victories at the majors.

Dubai-based Noja of Germany is among the many stars competing in the Hong Kong showpiece. - AFP File

The 25-year-old clinched the AIG Women's Open, adding to her triumph in a playoff at the Chevron Championship in April. She also won at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February and will be aiming for another victory on Asian soil at the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong.

Vu's incredible achievement of winning two majors in a single year makes her the first female player to achieve this feat since world no. 4 Jin Young Ko accomplished the same in 2019. The remarkable feat also makes her the first American woman to achieve this milestone since Juli Inkster did so in 1999.

With her participation in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF - Hong Kong, Vu hopes to add another chapter to her storied career.

This event marks her inaugural appearance in the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF, providing fans and spectators in the region with a unique opportunity to witness her prowess up close.

The team element of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF certainly won’t faze the world no. 2, with Vu winning as a member of Team USA at the 2018 Curtis Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and Espirito Santo Trophy teams. Two weeks before the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Hong Kong, Vu will also compete on the biggest stage in women’s team golf at the 2023 Solheim Cup after securing her spot on the United States team.

Vu's inclusion in the Aramco Team Series - Hong Kong presented by PIF lineup highlights the tournament’s commitment to celebrating the finest talents in women's golf worldwide.

“We are delighted to welcome Lilia Vu to the Aramco Team Series - Hong Kong,” stated Andy Kwok, captain of the Hong Kong Golf Club.

“Her participation elevates the tournament's prestige and showcases its global allure. As a host venue, the Hong Kong Golf Club takes pride in providing a platform for world-class golfers like Lilia Vu to showcase their talents to inspire our local golfing community.”