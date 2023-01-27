Dubai Desert Classic: Play begins on Day 2 after a delayed start

The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
The second day's play at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic had a delayed start this morning due to the adverse weather conditions overnight. The first batches of players teed-off at 10 am.
Belgium's Thomas Pieters led the field at the end of a rain-hit day on Thursday with a score of 5 under par 72.
There was good news for fans as the organisers confirmed that the Emirates Golf Club will be open to the general public as planned.
However, visitors have been informed that there continues to be no public parking at the venue.
Fans are encouraged to use public transport only.
ALSO READ:
The games' governing body is delighted to put Aljada and Sharjah on the map as global destinations for professionals
Did you know Indian sports are littered with sexual harassment cases across disciplines?
The elite female category will see Kenya's Judith Jeptum Korir, the women’s marathon silver medallist at the 2022 World Athletic Championships
Olympic champions will be in action in Sharjah ahead of crucial Road to Paris Olympic qualifiers
The IPL-style T20 league in the UAE has drawn some of the biggest names in cricket. Would you like to catch the action live?
Vitidsarn ended Viktor Axelsen juggernaut to win the men's singles title
The Portuguese had served out the two-match ban in the Saudi Pro League and sat out the games against Al Ta'ee and Al-Shabab
MI Emirates have won all their three games, while the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have lost all five of their matches