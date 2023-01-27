Dubai Desert Classic: Play begins on Day 2 after a delayed start

The second day's play at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic had a delayed start this morning due to the adverse weather conditions overnight. The first batches of players teed-off at 10 am.

Belgium's Thomas Pieters led the field at the end of a rain-hit day on Thursday with a score of 5 under par 72.

There was good news for fans as the organisers confirmed that the Emirates Golf Club will be open to the general public as planned.

However, visitors have been informed that there continues to be no public parking at the venue.

Fans are encouraged to use public transport only.

