Dubai Desert Classic: McIlroy fights back but Pieters grabs lead

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during Day One of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. — Photo by Shihab

by Leslie Wilson Jr Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 8:42 PM

With one eye on the skies and the other on the greens, World No 1 Rory McIlroy battled back from a sluggish start to finish a truncated first round at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic on Thursday, three shots behind the leader, Thomas Pieters.

The Northern Irishman, who is chasing a record-equalling third title at the Emirates Golf Club following wins in 2009 and 2015, had to endure not just the cold winds but a pair of bogeys in his first six holes.

However, he showed just why is regarded as one of the best golfers in the world today, stringing together three birdies over four holes to finish the day on 2 under par.

Pieters did not appear to be unduly affected by the wind, cold, or drizzles during the day as he played some solid golf to lead the field on 5 under after also playing 15 holes.

Several English players including Matthew Jordan, Daniel Gavins, and Oliver Wilson returned cards of 4-under 68 together with Tommy Fleetwood (after 15 holes), Victor Perez (16 holes), and Patrick Reed (16 holes).

The European tour event only teed off at 1:15 pm local time after heavy overnight rain battered the course. The play was suspended earlier than expected due to fading light conditions.

Only half the field of 132 players were out on the course on Thursday with the other half scheduled to tee off early on Friday morning as the tournament played catch-up.