UAE begin their preparations for Asian Cup in Qatar

The national team will also play two friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan (December 30) and Oman (January 6) in Abu Dhabi

By Team KT

The UAE players during the first day of the training camp in Abu Dhabi. — X
Published: Tue 26 Dec 2023, 8:53 PM

The UAE national football team began their training camp in Abu Dhabi ahead of the AFC Asian Cup which will get under way in Qatar on January 12, 2024.

The Whites have been placed in Group C alongside Iran, Palestine and Hong Kong in the 24-team tournament.

At New York University Stadium on Saadiyat Island, the team attended their first training session under the leadership of the Portuguese head coach Paulo Bento on Tuesday.

The national team will also play two friendly matches against Kyrgyzstan (December 30) and Oman (January 6).

The head coach will name the final squad for the Asian Cup after the two friendly matches in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE's best performance in the Asia Cup came in 1996 when they reached the final.

They also reached the semifinals in 1992, 2015 and 2019.


