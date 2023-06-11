Manchester City wins historic Champions League title

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
A classy goal from Rodri in the 68th minute gave Manchester City a historic Champions League title as the Premier League champion beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the final in Istanbul.
City was the overwhelming favourite going into its second European final in three seasons, but Inter put up a huge fight and had chances of its own to score.
Rodri then came up with a crisp finish from just inside the box to end City's long wait for the Champions League title.
City, which has already won the Premier League and FA Cup this season, completed the historic treble, becoming the first English side to achieve it after Manchester United in 1999.
It was also manager Pep Guardiola's third Champions League trophy, having won two with Barcelona in the past.
In the first half, City was frustrated by the Italians who worked tirelessly to disrupt its rhythm and also caused some problems in attack.
Norwegian goal-machine Erling Haaland had City's best chances with an early effort over the bar and then a low shot blocked by keeper Andre Onana from Kevin De Bruyne's pass.
City's problems mounted when playmaker De Bruyne was forced off in the 36th minute with a leg injury and was replaced by England midfielder Phil Foden.
De Bruyne was also forced off injured when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago.
But in the end, Rodri rose to the occasion to script City's greatest night in European football. (with inputs from Reuters)
