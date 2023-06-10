Lionel Messi offered whopping €1.5 billion to choose Al Hilal over Inter Miami: Report

Apart from tabling a big-money deal, the Saudi club had private jets on standby for Messi in Paris and his father in Barcelona, ready to fly the duo to Riyadh to finalise the deal

Lionel Messi. — Reuters File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 10 Jun 2023, 8:03 PM

Football superstar Lionel Messi's next home is now known with the Argentine headed to the United States for his American bow.

But what is not known is the extent to which Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal went to get his coveted signature.

Messi was back in the transfer market after the World Cup winner decided not to extend his contract with freshly-minted French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain.

A plethora of clubs ranging from Europe, which included clubs from the English Premier League, as well as a return to his boyhood club FC Barcelona, were prospective suitors for the 35-year-old.

But the biggest interest came from Al Hilal, who were not just making admiring glances but had come up more than a generous offer on the table.

A lot played out with La Liga, Spain's football govering body, giving the green signal to FC Barcelona's financial viability plan, which left the door ajar for Messi's return to the Catalan club.

Messi too was keen on returning to the Camp Nou with his father and agent Jorge Messi saying so too.

But ultimately, Messi opted for the sunshine and the beaches of South Florida by joing Major League Soccer (MLS club Inter Miami.

It is being reported though that Al Hilal came up with a last gasp attempt to lure Messi.

It is being said that Al Hilal had tabled an offer of €1.5 billion for three years with approximately €500 million a year for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Not just that.

Reports also said that Al Hilal had private jets on standby for Messi in Paris and his father in Barcelona, ready to fly the duo to Riyadh to finalise the deal.

