Sheikh Hamdan asks UAE residents who will win the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan

Manchester City are eyeing their first Champions League title after finishing runners-up in 2021, while Inter are looking to add to their three titles won in 1964, 1965 and 2010

It is a well known fact that the Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is an avid sports enthusiast and walks the talk by staying super fit and taking part in sports activities.

And ahead of the Champions League final, which will reward the biggest prize in European football, Sheikh Hamdan took to Instagram to weigh on the final.

The final, which kicks off tonight at 11pm UAE Time, pits Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City, the reigning English Premier League champions against Serie A giants Inter Milan.

As Pep Guardiola's side go up against the I Nerazzurri in Istanbul, Sheikh Hamdan put out a post with the logos of both the clubs and an image of the glistening trophy and asked UAE residents: Which blue will win today.

