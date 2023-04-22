Mahrez hat trick sends Man City into FA Cup final

He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
Riyad Mahrez scored a hat trick as Manchester City snapped their losing streak in FA Cup semifinals with a 3-0 stroll over second-tier Sheffield United at Wembley on Saturday.
After exiting at the semifinal stage for the last three seasons, Pep Guardiola's treble-chasing side was not about to suffer the same fate and won without requiring top gear.
Championship promotion hopefuls United began brightly and frustrated City for most of the first half but Mahrez fired City ahead from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute.
Mahrez then waltzed through some flimsy defending to make it 2-0 in the 61st minute and completed his hat trick five minutes later with a clinical finish from Jack Grealish's low cross.
ALSO READ:
It was the first FA Cup semifinal hat-trick since Alex Dawson for Manchester United against Fulham in 1958.
City has not conceded a goal in reaching the FA Cup final for a 12th time where they could face Manchester United in what would be the first all-Manchester clash in the showpiece.
United are up against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.
With the tie safely in the bag, Guardiola substituted Grealish and goal machine Erling Haaland with one eye on Wednesday's looming Premier League showdown with Arsenal.
City are also in the semifinals of the Champions League where they will face Spanish holders Real Madrid.
It proved a disappointing day for Sheffield United who last won the FA Cup almost 100 years ago, although the Yorkshire club's priority will be sealing promotion back to the top flight after being relegated in 2021.
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May
Pogacar won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month
We are very much looking forward to returning to Newbury where our sponsorship of British racing began back in 1996, said Colm McLoughlin, Dubai Duty Free executive vice chairman and CEO
Chelsea is left with nothing but pride to play for in the final weeks of a disastrous campaign
The Chinese had the initiative with the black pieces but found himself with less than three minutes to make nine moves and reach move 40 when 60 minutes are added to the players' clocks
The event is scheduled to take place on April 22-24 and the UAE team will depart on Wednesday