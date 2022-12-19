Karim Benzema confirms international retirement after France's World Cup heartbreak

The Real Madrid striker announced the decision to end his career with Les Bleus on his 35th birthday

FILE. Photo: AP

By Stats Perform Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 6:57 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 7:01 PM

Karim Benzema has retired from international football after sitting out France's run to the World Cup final due to injury.

The Real Madrid striker, who won the Ballon d'Or in October, announced the decision to end his career with Les Bleus on his 35th birthday.

He wrote on Twitter: "I made the efforts and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."

Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 finals on the eve of the tournament after suffering a thigh injury in a France training session.

