Karim Benzema confirms international retirement after France's World Cup heartbreak

Comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Olympique Lyon four days ago, The Reds looked more like the English powerhouse
Karim Benzema has retired from international football after sitting out France's run to the World Cup final due to injury.
The Real Madrid striker, who won the Ballon d'Or in October, announced the decision to end his career with Les Bleus on his 35th birthday.
He wrote on Twitter: "I made the efforts and the mistakes it took to be where I am today and I'm proud of it! I have written my story and ours is ending."
Benzema was ruled out of the Qatar 2022 finals on the eve of the tournament after suffering a thigh injury in a France training session.
The Croatian’s shoulder injury woes kept him out of action for a year
World class tennis players combine with high-flying DJs to deliver a festive feast at the Coca Cola Arena
Ons Jabeur, the two-time 2022 Grand Slam finalist and world No.2, will look to defend her MWTC title against 2021 US Open Champion and British No.1 Emma Raducanu
Bangladesh collapsed to 133-8 at stumps, with Kuldeep picking up 4-33 after his 40 made a vital contribution to India's first innings total of 404 runs
The focus is back on Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, who had fallen in love with the ‘Gentleman’s Game’ while attending BVS Parsi School in Karachi, Pakistan, many moons ago
We protect the interests of our athletes, and since they want to fulfill their Olympic dream, we will also fight for it, he said
Five-year sponsorship sees league named as the DP World International League T20