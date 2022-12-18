France's Mbappe secures Golden Boot even as French see World Cup glory slip away

France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final

France's Kylian Mbappe poses with the Golden Boot award. Photo: Reuters

Lionel Messi on Sunday won the Golden Ball for the best player at this year's World Cup after leading Argentina to victory in the final against France.

Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, taking his tally of goals at the tournament to seven, and also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot as the tournament's top scorer with eight goals.

Youngest player to score 10 World Cup goals

The French forward became the youngest player to score 10 World Cup goals on the way to dragging France level with Argentina in Sunday's Qatar 2022 final.

The forward gave Les Bleus hope from the penalty spot in the 80th minute, before a stunning volley squared things up just 97 seconds later at Lusail Stadium, where Lionel Messi's spot-kick and a goal from Angel Di Maria had seemingly put Argentina in control.

Taking his World Cup tally to 11 goals, Mbappe is the youngest player to reach double figures at the finals – aged 23 years 363 days – surpassing Gerd Muller's record (24 years, 226 days).

The Paris Saint-Germain star also became the fifth player to score three times in a World Cup final, having also netted against Croatia in the 2018 showpiece, along with Vava, Geoff Hurst, Pele and Zinedine Zidane.

Hat-trick in a World Cup final

France forward Kylian Mbappe became the second player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final as he dragged his team back from the brink of defeat against Argentina in extra time on Sunday, leaving both teams tied at 3-3 before going to penalties.

England's Geoff Hurst was the first player to score three goals in a final when they beat West Germany 4-2 after extra time in 1966.

The 23-year-old scored against Australia in his side's opening Group D match and bagged a second-half double against Denmark as France booked their knockout spot.

France's talisman failed to find the net as Tunisia recorded a famous upset in their final group match.

He added two more goals to his tally in a 3-1 win against Poland in the last 16, but was unable to score in France's 2-1 quarter-final win over England and their 2-0 win over Morocco in the semi-finals.

